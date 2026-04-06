The X-Files' Original Concept Would Have Severely Limited The Hit Sci-Fi Show

"The X-Files" is one of the best horror TV shows of all time, and its rogues' gallery of terrifying creatures helped create that legacy. The show sees Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) come up against everything from demons to garbage monsters, but that almost wasn't the case. In fact, the original plan was to make the series all about aliens.

"I remember being in the room with Howard [Gordon] and Alex [Gansa], and we were like, 'Does everything have to do with aliens?' At first Chris [Carter, creator] said yes, but then he changed his mind," writer Jim Wong told The Hollywood Reporter. "[Episode 3] 'Squeeze,' the first monster-of-the-week episode, gave us permission to do anything paranormal."

Carter added that he was an unknown name in television at the time, so no one knew what to expect from him, allowing the writers of "The X-Files" to experiment. The decision paid off, as some of the best episodes of "The X-Files" don't involve aliens.