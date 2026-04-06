Savannah Guthrie Returns To NBC's Today As Search For Her Mother Continues: 'Ready Or Not, Let's Do The News'

Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's "Today" on Monday, rejoining co-anchor Craig Melvin during the 7 a.m. hour for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home on February 1.

As of the top of the broadcast, the show had not yet devoted a formal segment to Guthrie's return, instead opening the hour with a brief on-air acknowledgment.

"Good morning, welcome to 'Today,' on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," Guthrie began.

"Yes, it is good to have you back at home," Melvin interjected.

"Well, here we go," Guthrie said. "Ready or not, let's do the news."

Guthrie previously confirmed her return in an interview with former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who had been filling in during her leave, explaining that although it was "hard to imagine" coming back, "I can't not come back, because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now."

"I will have joy. And my joy will be my protest," Guthrie added. "My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful.... I'm not going to be the same. But maybe it's like that old poem: 'More beautiful in the broken places.'"