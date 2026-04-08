How Tom Selleck Feels About The Blue Bloods Spin-Off, According To Donnie Wahlberg
After its 2024 cancellation, "Blue Bloods" continued with a new spin-off, "Boston Blue," and according to Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck has expressed support for the new series.
"Of course, I spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do. And I can't really get into the details of those conversations, but he's been very supportive," Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, the son of Selleck's character, Frank Reagan, on both shows, told Parade in October 2025 just days after "Boston Blue" premiered.
As of this writing, Selleck has yet to commit to appearing on the new series, even in a one-off capacity, though Wahlberg made clear that the door remains open. "I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes. Tom's always going to base his decisions on the work and material," Wahlberg explained.
TVLine has reached out to Selleck for comment.
"I'd love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it," Wahlberg told Parade, adding that the team is also looking for ways to incorporate other Reagan family members into the series.
Tom Selleck isn't rushing back for the spin-off
Selleck hasn't committed to appearing in "Boston Blue" and has indicated he's not eager to return to the role following the end of "Blue Bloods."
"I don't know if I would do 'Boston Blue.' That's another show," he said in a November 2025 interview with Hour Detroit. "I think it's partly my lot in life to make sure 'Blue Bloods' has its place in television history, but I don't think it's my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan."
Selleck, who played the show's police commissioner throughout its run, said the cancellation was "a huge disappointment," adding that "Blue Bloods" remained one of network television's most-watched series at the time. "I've been on a lot of sets that were miserable where the cast didn't like each other, but in 'Blue Bloods,' everyone was professional and everyone liked each other. That is so rare."
"Blue Bloods" ran for an impressive 293 episodes before its December 2024 finale, despite the fact that the cast fought to keep the show going.
The end of Blue Bloods hit the cast hard
Selleck told TV Insider that the end of "Blue Bloods" was difficult to process. "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out. I remember after the weekend [of the final episode's shoot], I said, 'I've got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.' Well, there was no Monday. It's just going to take a while."
Wahlberg shared a similar reaction, telling Parade, "That was our job, that was our life, that was my offscreen family. I got to know Tom and his wife and Bridget and her son, all these people have become part of my life and that ended, and it was very difficult for all of us. So sometimes when people are like, 'Oh, we're upset.' It's like, 'Well, our hearts were broken, too.'"
"Boston Blue" was ordered to series just two months after "Blue Bloods" ended, continuing Danny Reagan's story and honoring the "Blue Bloods" legacy – including inheriting the original series' Friday night time slot.