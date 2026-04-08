How Tom Selleck Feels About The Blue Bloods Spin-Off, According To Donnie Wahlberg

After its 2024 cancellation, "Blue Bloods" continued with a new spin-off, "Boston Blue," and according to Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck has expressed support for the new series.

"Of course, I spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do. And I can't really get into the details of those conversations, but he's been very supportive," Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, the son of Selleck's character, Frank Reagan, on both shows, told Parade in October 2025 just days after "Boston Blue" premiered.

As of this writing, Selleck has yet to commit to appearing on the new series, even in a one-off capacity, though Wahlberg made clear that the door remains open. "I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes. Tom's always going to base his decisions on the work and material," Wahlberg explained.

TVLine has reached out to Selleck for comment.

"I'd love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it," Wahlberg told Parade, adding that the team is also looking for ways to incorporate other Reagan family members into the series.