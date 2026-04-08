5 Best Ted Danson TV Shows, Ranked

There are TV stars, and then there are TV legends — actors who build such an immense body of work, across multiple eras, that they become interwoven with the very history of the medium itself. If anyone is worthy of the label, it's Ted Danson.

While "Cheers" could have been the single soaring peak of Danson's career, it instead became a launching pad. From "Ink" and "Becker" to "Damages," "Bored to Death," and "Mr. Mayor," these are just some of the series that have kept him a constant presence on television. It became inevitable that the moment a Danson show left the air, another would soon be ready to take its place.

All that said, some shows stand tall above the rest. Danson's greatest TV performances show his versatility, though they often lean toward the comedic and the heartfelt. Taking into account critical reception, cultural impact, and Danson's own work in each role, these are his five best TV shows.