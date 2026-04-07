Memory Of A Killer Boss Explains Killing Off [Spoiler], That Finale Cliffhanger, And More

TVLINE | On the subject of Maria, we see Angelo forget her name for the first time in this finale. How do you and the writers want to pace out his Alzheimer's battle in a second season? I have to assume you don't want him so far gone, so quickly, that it becomes untenable for the show to continue.

You nailed it right there. It can't progress so quickly that it's untenable for him to do his job. Whether that means, in Season 2, that the entire season plays out in one week or two weeks... The flashback episode in Season 1 was very well-received, and we were very proud of it. We want to do more of those, maybe one or two, and that can slow things down. We're really interested in being as authentic as possible about the disease itself. I had a grandfather who died of it. It's so common, sadly, so I think most people have some connection to someone who's had it, and we take that very seriously. Patrick [Dempsey] takes that very seriously.

One of the things you notice, when you know someone who goes through this, is that in the very early stages, it feels very random, right? Someone may be totally incoherent one day and then the next day, they seem fine. Even from hour to hour sometimes. That's one aspect of the disease that's very interesting to us, and it means you can forget your daughter's name one day, and the next, be clear-headed. So while we intend to be very authentic to the disease, it's also quite unpredictable, and it shows itself in strange ways.

TVLINE | And as a point of clarity: When Angelo had a vision of his brother, just before his big stand-off with Agent Grant — was that an Alzheimer's-induced hallucination? Or was that Angelo's conscience presenting itself in that moment?

That's a good question. It's funny, that's the kind of question that I suppose some writers and filmmakers don't want to answer. It's kind of a, "Hey, what do you think?" It's up to the audience to decide. And so that's what I'll say. In our minds, it's pretty clear what it is. Let me put it this way: It's one of the things you mentioned just now, but not the other. [Laughs] And if you're watching the show carefully through the whole season, you can understand and guess — from the style of the shooting and stuff — that it doesn't necessarily look like other moments that are similar, if that makes sense. I'm going to leave it at that. In our minds, as the creators, it is clear what that is.