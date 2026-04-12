HBO's Deadwood Killed A Major Child Character Over Behind-The-Scenes Drama

David Milch's "Deadwood" features one of the most shocking TV deaths of all time. It occurs in Season 2, when young William Bullock (Josh Eriksson) gets run over by an escaped horse and dies soon after from his injuries. Killing off a child character might seem like a bold creative decision, but William's death stemmed from some behind-the-scenes drama involving someone connected to Eriksson.

"There's this kid, and there's some brouhaha going on that didn't sit well with Milch," Timothy Olyphant recalled in an interview with "The Rich Eisen Show." "There was a knock on my trailer door, and Milch is there ... I said, 'What's going on?' He said, 'We're going to kill the kid.'"

Olyphant — who plays William's uncle, Seth Bullock, in the acclaimed Western series — didn't go into specific details about the aforementioned behind-the-scenes drama. However, he shared more information about his conversation with Milch, revealing that the "Deadwood" showrunner told him Bullock's death would benefit his own character's storyline. That proves true, as the child's death strongly informs Seth's arc moving forward.