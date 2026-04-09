10 Sitcoms Without A Single Bad Season

Sitcoms have been around for nearly the entirety of television's lifespan, from the early days of "I Love Lucy," all the way to modern-day hits like "Abbott Elementary." Compared to most other shows, sitcoms can vary quite a lot in quality; oftentimes, even the most popular shows deal with behind-the-scenes turmoil that will result in cast members coming and going, storylines that seem like desperate ploys from writers to recapture the early seasons' magic, and, in the case of "Happy Days," literally jumping the shark.

However, it takes a rare kind of show to maintain quality throughout its entire run, whether it's throughout decades of production or in shows that are only a few seasons long. While some of the best sitcom episodes of all time come from shows like "The Office," "Arrested Development," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," even diehard fans know some seasons are better forgotten than rewatched.

These ten shows cross the entire spectrum of shows that captured the zeitgeist and series that maybe flew under the radar but deserve far more love. In an age where sitcoms like "Scrubs" and "Malcolm in the Middle" are receiving reboots assembling original casts, we hope these shows don't get their perfect reputations ruined — though we'd definitely welcome a guaranteed-good new season if the creators had it in them.