Casting News: Peter Dinklage Boards Alien: Earth, Bridgerton Adds Three, And More

FX's "Alien: Earth" is adding a "Game of Thrones" favorite to its Season 2 crew.

Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of the sci-fi series for its upcoming sophomore run, Deadline reports. No character details have been released yet, but Dinklage will be a series regular.

"Alien: Earth" — an offshoot of the long-running "Alien" film franchise — debuted last August on FX, with Sydney Chandler starring as human-robot hybrid Wendy. It earned a Season 2 renewal in November. Noah Hawley ("Fargo") serves as showrunner. (Check out our chat with Hawley about the finale and Season 2 here.)

Dinklage is best known to TV audiences for playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO fantasy epic "Game of Thrones," a role that won him four Emmys for best supporting actor in a drama. More recently, he joined Michael C. Hall in Season 1 of the Showtime revival "Dexter: Resurrection" and co-starred with Ethan Hawke on FX's "The Lowdown."