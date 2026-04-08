Casting News: Peter Dinklage Boards Alien: Earth, Bridgerton Adds Three, And More
FX's "Alien: Earth" is adding a "Game of Thrones" favorite to its Season 2 crew.
Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of the sci-fi series for its upcoming sophomore run, Deadline reports. No character details have been released yet, but Dinklage will be a series regular.
"Alien: Earth" — an offshoot of the long-running "Alien" film franchise — debuted last August on FX, with Sydney Chandler starring as human-robot hybrid Wendy. It earned a Season 2 renewal in November. Noah Hawley ("Fargo") serves as showrunner. (Check out our chat with Hawley about the finale and Season 2 here.)
Dinklage is best known to TV audiences for playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO fantasy epic "Game of Thrones," a role that won him four Emmys for best supporting actor in a drama. More recently, he joined Michael C. Hall in Season 1 of the Showtime revival "Dexter: Resurrection" and co-starred with Ethan Hawke on FX's "The Lowdown."
In other casting news...
* The upcoming fifth season of Netflix's "Bridgerton," which will center on Hannah Dodd's Francesca and Masali Baduza's Michaela, has added three to its cast: Tega Alexander ("MobLand") as eligible bachelor Christopher Anderson, Jacqueline Boatswain ("The Diplomat") as Michaela's mother Helen, and Gemma Knight Jones ("Andor") as Michaela's friend Lady Elizabeth Ashworth.
* Uma Thurman will return for Season 2 of Showtime's "Dexter: Resurrection," reprising her role as former Special Ops officer Charley.
* The Netflix comedy "Nobody Wants This" has added Sarah Silverman ("Bob's Burgers"), Andrew Rannells ("Girls5eva"), and Keyla Monterosso Mejia ("Abbott Elementary") in major recurring roles for Season 3, along with guest stars Avan Jogia, Erin Foster (aka the show's creator), Poorna Jagannathan, Sadie Sandler, Stephanie Koenig, and Steven Weber.
* TV veteran Judd Hirsch ("Taxi") will join the cast of the Fox medical drama "Doc" for the two-part season finale, airing Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m., Deadline reports. He'll play Holocaust survivor Herman Zweig, a patient who gets stuck at the hospital when a deadly virus forces an emergency lockdown.
* ABC's "R.J. Decker" is adding David Zayas ("Dexter") and Stephen Bishop ("The Equalizer") in key recurring roles, according to Deadline. Zayas will play Emi's father Victor, with Bishop as real estate developer Bruce.