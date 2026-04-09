Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 First Look: Liam's Arrival Brings 'Tension' For Maggie And Cal (Exclusive)

"Sullivan's Crossing" fans' jaws have remained firmly on the floor since the shocking return of Maggie's husband (?!) at the end of Season 3. Nine months later, their patience is finally being rewarded.

The romantic drama, based on the books by Robyn Carr ("Virgin River"), returns to The CW for Season 4 on Monday, April 20 (8/7c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the messiness to come.

In the season premiere, "still shaken by Liam's arrival, Maggie looks into getting him the paperwork he needs, while Cal finds himself wondering why Liam is really there," according to The CW's official synopsis. "Meanwhile, Edna tries to convince an overprotective Frank that she's ready to return to work as he focuses on figuring out how to turn the land Glenn gave them into a conservation area. Sydney and Rafe's relationship issues come to a head as Rob receives confusing news from Toronto."

"Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, Chad Michael Murray as California "Cal" Jones, Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear, and Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear, among an ensemble cast. As previously reported, Scott Patterson will not be returning as Harry "Sully" Sullivan, following his character's voyage to Ireland in the Season 3 finale. (Read his full statement here.)

Keep scrolling for more exclusive first looks at Season 4, then drop a comment with your hopes for the return of "Sullivan's Crossing" below.