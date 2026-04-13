10 Fantasy Shows Without A Single Bad Season
Fans of the fantasy genre can be notoriously discerning, especially when it comes to adaptations or shows that rely heavily on detailed world-building. Translating expansive source material or fully realized fantasy settings to television is no easy task, and even the most popular series can struggle to maintain consistency across multiple seasons — whether due to pacing issues, shifting creative direction, or divisive finales.
However, these ten fantasy TV shows are the exceptions to the rule. Whether set in original worlds or adapted from beloved books, games, or other media, these series have maintained a strong level of quality from start to finish — even if that finish came sooner than some fans might have hoped.
Some of these shows are among the best fantasy TV shows ever made, and have gone on to become staples of pop culture, with fandoms remaining active online long after their final episodes aired. Others have remained more under the radar, but all have earned recognition for their sustained quality.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
We're starting off strong with one of the most iconic fantasy television series ever made. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and, surprisingly, only ran for 3 seasons. However, its popularity among fans, both young and old, quickly made it one of Nickelodeon's best shows of all time, with a franchise that's continued well into the present day with movies, spin-off series, and video games.
Though some fans may argue that the 2010s sequel series, "The Legend of Korra," is a better show, the original remains a defining entry in fantasy television. Set in a world where people have the power to control one of four elements — fire, water, earth, and air — the series follows Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the last airbender and the Avatar destined to bring balance to the four nations.
Despite airing on a children's network, the series explores complex themes, including war, gender dynamics, and belief systems, in ways rarely seen in animated shows of its era. It remains a standout example of long-form storytelling that maintained its quality across its entire run.
Attack on Titan
"Attack on Titan" may have taken a decade to release four seasons of television, but fans of the series will assure you it was worth the wait. Premiering in 2013, the Japanese anime was adapted from a manga series by Hajime Isayama, following a military corps protecting an isolated humanity from bloodthirsty giants known as titans. Its protagonist is Eren, a boy who watches his mother get killed by a titan and vows vengeance against them, along with childhood friends Armin and Mikasa.
Compared to most other anime series, "Attack on Titan" stands apart as a very different beast. From its action-packed battle sequences to its gritty, muted colors and art style, the series eschews typical anime tropes in favor of a story about trauma, the cycle of violence, and the cost of war, transforming its central characters over the course of its nearly 100-episode run. While the ending proved divisive among some viewers, the series stayed true to its core themes throughout.
Fans of "Attack on Titan" may not all agree on the exact specifics of its ending, but many still consider it a powerful and affecting adaptation of the manga. It's darker tone sets it apart within the fantasy genre, and it earns its place here for its consistency across all four seasons.
Penny Dreadful
"Penny Dreadful" draws on characters and inspiration from 19th-century Gothic fiction, including Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," Bram Stoker's "Dracula," and works by renowned authors like Oscar Wilde and Robert Louis Stevenson. The series debuted in 2014 and ran for three seasons before creator/executive producer John Logan confirmed "Penny Dreadful" was not returning for Season 4, having reached its inevitable conclusion.
The series mainly follows Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), who is hunted by Lucifer and seeks aid from figures like Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), who is himself being pursued by his own Creature (Rory Kinnear) in search of a bride (Billie Piper). Though its first season may have puzzled some viewers who weren't exactly on board yet with its very specific take on British literature IP, later seasons were praised for their striking cinematography, graphic violence, and a story that took its characters across the world without losing focus.
A spin-off series, "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," premiered in 2020 and starred Natalie Dormer as a shape-shifting demon terrorizing Los Angeles detectives investigating a murder tied to Mexican folklore. Though it was canceled after one season, it received a generally positive response without affecting the consistency of the original Showtime series.
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
A reboot of "She-Ra: Princess of Power" might not seem like an obvious standout, but Netflix's "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" became one of the streamer's most acclaimed series and a notable example of LGBTQ+ representation done right. The show debuted on Netflix in 2018 and ran for five seasons before concluding in 2020. The series reimagines the relationship between Princess Adora/She-Ra (Aimee Carrero) and Catra (AJ Michalka), who was traditionally portrayed as a villain in earlier iterations of the franchise.
As a continuation of a property originally connected to "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," the reboot expands the franchise with a greater focus on character and relationships. Particularly for 2018, the series stood out for its unapologetically queer storytelling within a major animated franchise, following a central arc that evolves from friendship to rivalry and ultimately into a romantic relationship.
"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" has been widely recognized for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, with Adora and Catra's relationship becoming a defining element of the series. Its strong reviews across all 50+ episodes speak for themselves, with enough action to satisfy kids who just want to buy the action figures, and a meaningful story to even make parents shed a tear.
His Dark Materials
Philip Pullman's steampunk fantasy trilogy "His Dark Materials" seemed well-suited for a television adaptation long before the BBC brought it to the screen. The series follows a young girl, Lyra, whose search for her best friend Roger draws her into a wider conflict involving a witch's prophecy, a multiverse-traveling teenager searching for his father, and a mysterious cosmic substance known as "Dust," which becomes associated with humans as they reach puberty. For the adaptation, "Logan" standout Dafne Keen was cast as Lyra, with a star-studded supporting cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, and Simone Kirby.
The first season of "His Dark Materials" premiered in 2019 and received a mixed response from mainstream audiences, with its HBO run in Western markets and ensemble cast drawing comparisons to the recently-ended "Game of Thrones." However, as "His Dark Materials" continued for two more seasons, it established itself a stronger adaptation, remaining faithful to Pullman's novels while streamlining its world-building for television.
Fantasy adaptations have had varied success on screen, including 2007's "The Golden Compass," which adapted the first book in Pullman's trilogy to a lukewarm response. In contrast, the BBC's "His Dark Materials" benefits from adapting a completed series, allowing it to maintain a consistent narrative across all three seasons.
Blood of Zeus
Greek mythology is a realm that has been explored less frequently on television, with varied results in shows like "Percy Jackson & the Olympians," "Kaos," and "Krapopolis." However, for viewers looking for an animated fantasy series rooted in Greek myth, Netflix's "Blood of Zeus" offers a rare combination of epic scope and darker mythological storytelling.
Originally titled "Gods & Heroes," "Blood of Zeus" follows the adventures of Zeus' demigod son Heron (Derek Phillips), who is caught in a war between gods, demons, and humans. Along the way, Heron forms an alliance with Alexia (Jessica Henwick), a demon hunter and Amazonian warrior fighting to protect humanity. Across its three seasons, the series incorporates a wide range of figures from Greek mythology, with voice talent including Matt Mercer (more on him later), Jennifer Hale, Alfred Molina, and Mamie Gummer.
"Blood of Zeus" ended with Season 3 on Netflix, maintaining a level of quality throughout its run. It also holds a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes across all three seasons, reflecting the stability of its critical reception and its appeal to viewers with an interest in Greek mythology and its broader lore.
Arcane
"Arcane" stands out for how much of its success extends beyond the video game franchise it's based on, "League of Legends." Premiering on Netflix in 2021, the series follows two sisters, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who are separated at a young age and grow up on opposite ends of a class conflict between the wealthy city of Piltover and its oppressed undercity, Zaun. While it was initially developed to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its source material, "Arcane" became an Emmy-winning success and a widely praised example of a video game adaptation.
From the start, "Arcane" received high critical acclaim for its world-building, appealing to both "League of Legends" veterans and those who have never even heard of the game. It was also widely praised for its animation style, storytelling, music, and performances, further contributing to its broad appeal.
However, production on the second season faced delays, following a first season that had taken nearly six years to complete. "Arcane" finally ended with its second season in 2024 and saw some criticism for its pacing compared to the first season. Nevertheless, it still holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, maintaining its reputation as a standout animated series on Netflix.
The Wheel of Time
Much like "A Song of Ice & Fire" or "His Dark Materials," "The Wheel of Time" is a fantasy book series with a diehard fanbase that was always going to scrutinize any on-screen adaptation. That adaptation arrived in 2021 with Amazon Prime Video's response to "Game of Thrones," set in a world where male magic users are feared and hunted, and starring Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, an Aes Sedai searching for the Dragon Reborn — a reincarnated figure destined to either save the world or destroy it — as a powerful force of evil known as the "Dark One" rises.
Most critics felt that, though there was a bit of a shaky start in getting television audiences on board with the series and its dense world-building, "The Wheel of Time" was largely successful in establishing itself as a major fantasy series for Amazon. The show notably improved as it went on, but it was ultimately canceled after 3 seasons.
However, the show's cancellation after three seasons sparked a significant fan outcry, with petitions and continued online support calling for a fourth season that never materialized.
Ghosts
While many of the entries on this list lean toward high fantasy or animation, comedy is far less represented within the genre, making a show like CBS's "Ghosts" stand out. The show originated from a British series of the same name, which premiered in 2019 and ended in 2023, while the American iteration has remained strong as one of the most popular programs in CBS' current line-up, currently on its fifth season with a steady reception.
In its American version, "Ghosts" follows a married couple, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who inherit an old country house and discover it's inhabited by a group of ghosts after Sam gains the ability to see them following an accident. Among those ghosts are a selfish American Revolution captain (Brandon Scott Jones), a high-strung noblewoman (Rebecca Wisocky), and a free-spirited hippie (Sheila Carrasco), among others.
Though it's a far cry from the best horror shows on TV, "Ghosts" has been widely praised for its lighter tone and comedic approach to supernatural storytelling. It also feels refreshing in a television landscape where traditional sitcoms have become less common, especially alongside more recent dramadies like "The Bear."
The Legend of Vox Machina
"The Legend of Vox Machina" doesn't originate from a video game franchise or a book series, but from a "Dungeons & Dragons" web series called "Critical Role." Beginning in 2015, "Critical Role" brought together popular voice actors like Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, and Ashley Johnson for an original RPG campaign, and has gone on to become an incredibly successful real-play series that, in 2022, saw its first campaign adapted into an animated series for Amazon Prime Video, with the cast reprising their roles.
"The Legend of Vox Machina," which has run for three seasons as of this writing, follows the adventures of its titular team of misfits and renegades, including Johnson's gnome Pike, Bailey's half-elf Vex, and Travis Willingham's goliath Grog. Most critics praised the series as a successful reimagining of the "Critical Role" campaign, with many of its narrative departures serving to flesh out the world and streamline the story for an animated format.
"Vox Machina" isn't over yet; the fourth season is set to premiere in the summer of 2026, and it's already been renewed for a fifth and final season. Given how devoted the show has been thus far in adapting a beloved web series (and how popular and narratively robust "Critical Role" has remained), by the time its finale eventually airs, we'll likely look back at "The Legend of Vox Machina" as one of the strongest fantasy TV series from start to finish.