10 Fantasy Shows Without A Single Bad Season

Fans of the fantasy genre can be notoriously discerning, especially when it comes to adaptations or shows that rely heavily on detailed world-building. Translating expansive source material or fully realized fantasy settings to television is no easy task, and even the most popular series can struggle to maintain consistency across multiple seasons — whether due to pacing issues, shifting creative direction, or divisive finales.

However, these ten fantasy TV shows are the exceptions to the rule. Whether set in original worlds or adapted from beloved books, games, or other media, these series have maintained a strong level of quality from start to finish — even if that finish came sooner than some fans might have hoped.

Some of these shows are among the best fantasy TV shows ever made, and have gone on to become staples of pop culture, with fandoms remaining active online long after their final episodes aired. Others have remained more under the radar, but all have earned recognition for their sustained quality.