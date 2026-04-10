TVLine Asks: Is The Pitt's Whitaker Too Young For Gilligan? Did Love On The Spectrum Proposal Deliver? Will Abbott Elementary Couple Reunite? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Pitt," "Abbott Elementary," "Love on the Spectrum," and more!



1 | In the "Fire Country"/"Sheriff Country" crossover, instead of forcing Boone — the guy in the middle of a claustrophobia-induced breakdown — to dig his way out of the underground bunker, couldn't Bode have asked one of the trapped children to do it? While it may not usually be advised to ask child victims to rescue themselves, doesn't anything go in a life-or-death emergency? And wouldn't that narrow cavity have been better suited to a child-sized human, anyway?

2 | "Love on the Spectrum" fans, was Tyler's proposal — and his overwhelmed reaction when Madison said yes — one of the year's top TV moments?

3 | As much as we enjoy seeing Tina Fey on our TVs, is it time for "SNL" to retire the Five-Timers Club sketch, since (as this week's edition even joked) it's becoming old hat at this point?

4 | "St. Denis Medical" is definitely setting up a Joyce/Ron relationship, right? Are you in favor?