TVLine Asks: Is The Pitt's Whitaker Too Young For Gilligan? Did Love On The Spectrum Proposal Deliver? Will Abbott Elementary Couple Reunite? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Pitt," "Abbott Elementary," "Love on the Spectrum," and more!
1 | In the "Fire Country"/"Sheriff Country" crossover, instead of forcing Boone — the guy in the middle of a claustrophobia-induced breakdown — to dig his way out of the underground bunker, couldn't Bode have asked one of the trapped children to do it? While it may not usually be advised to ask child victims to rescue themselves, doesn't anything go in a life-or-death emergency? And wouldn't that narrow cavity have been better suited to a child-sized human, anyway?
2 | "Love on the Spectrum" fans, was Tyler's proposal — and his overwhelmed reaction when Madison said yes — one of the year's top TV moments?
3 | As much as we enjoy seeing Tina Fey on our TVs, is it time for "SNL" to retire the Five-Timers Club sketch, since (as this week's edition even joked) it's becoming old hat at this point?
4 | "St. Denis Medical" is definitely setting up a Joyce/Ron relationship, right? Are you in favor?
We're also wondering...
5 | On the "Memory of a Killer" finale, surely Nicky was going to remove her huge and conspicuous comms earpiece before Agent Grant sat down next to her, right? And when Maria paid a visit to Angelo's NYC apartment just days — or maybe a day? — after giving birth, where exactly did she tell her husband she was going for multiple hours?
6 | Why did CBS air a "Neighborhood" retrospective a month out from its May 11 series finale? Wouldn't it have made more sense to make a night out of its farewell in May — or even air it after the finale, seeing as how it spoiled Marty and Malcolm's double wedding?
7 | "NCIS" fans, did you enjoy the return of lab nerd Curtis, or did you miss Kasie while she was off on her Iceland excursion?
8 | Did "Will Trent" have you on the edge of your seat during that elevator fight sequence? And how worried were you that the show was about to kill off Scott Foley's Seth when he got stabbed?
We'd also like to know...
9 | "Abbott Elementary" fans, did you get as violently ill as Jacob did at the prospect of Janine and Gregory breaking up? And do you think this is a permanent split, or will they work things out soon? (Please?)
10 | On a scale of 1-10, how iconic was it that "Southern Hospitality" co-stars Michols and TJ took the time to turn on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" before hooking up in this week's episode? Is there anything more romantic?!
11 | Did "Survivor" Coach
annoy you with his haiku,
and ancient proverbs?
12 | "Shrinking"/"How I Met Your Mother" fans, are you hoping to see Cobie Smulders elevated to series regular for Season 4, with Sofi becoming a full-fledged member of the friend group? And assuming next season kicks off with a time jump, do you think the powers that be will find a way to slow the progression of Paul's Parkinson's disease?
13 | When Noah appeared on this week's "Law & Order: SVU," did you think the show had recast Benson's son... and then realize that no, Ryan Buggle has just really grown that much since the last time we saw him?
We're curious about...
14 | Would "The Pitt" intern Denis Whitaker be referencing Nick at Nite reruns of "Gilligan's Island" in the year 2026, when the 1960s sitcom hasn't aired on Nick at Nite since... [checks Wikipedia] September 2001? And even though he was clearly joking, what exactly did Robby mean when he said his TikTok account was suspended for "erotically seditious content"?
15 | How great was it having Annie Potts back as Meemaw on this week's "Georgie & Mandy"? And given that she's been in roughly 90% of Season 2, at what point do the powers that be make Zoe Perry a full-fledged series regular?
16 | So if CBS is down to just three half-hour comedies next season — and "Ghosts" and the newly ordered "Eternally Yours" seem like an obvious pairing — where does that leave "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage"? Does it get stuck next to a game show like "Hollywood Squares"... or awkwardly paired with 90-minute "Survivor"?
17 | "Outlander" fans: Has seeing the eminently sweet and helpful Denny in the past few episodes made you realize how much you've missed him?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!