Eric Stoltz Turned Down The Lead In A Hit Cop Show That Redefined An Entire Network
The corrupt cop Vic Mackey on "The Shield" is arguably the role that defines actor Michael Chiklis' career, but he wasn't FX's first choice to portray the character in the series widely considered to be one of the best TV crime dramas of all time. Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), series creator Shawn Ryan revealed that Eric Stoltz was originally in line to play the role. "FX wanted Eric Stoltz to play Vic Mackey. Made him an offer, almost took it."
TVLine has reached out to Stoltz for comment.
Ryan didn't share any more details about Stoltz's potential involvement with the series. However, the actor was primarily a movie star when "The Shield" shot its way onto the small screen in 2002, though he had a number of television credits to his name (including "My Horrible Year!" and "Once and Again"). What's more, FX wasn't known for its prestige TV dramas until "The Shield" came along and shook up the network.
How Michael Chiklis got cast on The Shield
Michael Chiklis has said that, once he saw a script for "The Shield," he became obsessed with getting the part.
"I read that script and I will never forget it in my life," the actor told the Television Academy Foundation. "I just thought this is the best script I've ever read. Period. I need to play this guy."
Despite his passion for the project, another TV series nearly cost him the starring role that changed his life and career. Prior to "The Shield," Chiklis had starred as a PG-rated police commissioner on "The Commish," a cop show that tackled crime through a slightly humorous lens. The higher-ups at FX worried that he wouldn't be a good fit for playing an amoral figure like Mackey, but the actor showed up to his audition looking completely transformed. To prepare for it, Chiklis took a six-month hiatus from acting, shaved his head, hit the gym, dropped 57 pounds, and nailed his audition. His doubters no longer worried that he could only play soft characters, and the rest is history.