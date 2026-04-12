Eric Stoltz Turned Down The Lead In A Hit Cop Show That Redefined An Entire Network

The corrupt cop Vic Mackey on "The Shield" is arguably the role that defines actor Michael Chiklis' career, but he wasn't FX's first choice to portray the character in the series widely considered to be one of the best TV crime dramas of all time. Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), series creator Shawn Ryan revealed that Eric Stoltz was originally in line to play the role. "FX wanted Eric Stoltz to play Vic Mackey. Made him an offer, almost took it."

TVLine has reached out to Stoltz for comment.

Ryan didn't share any more details about Stoltz's potential involvement with the series. However, the actor was primarily a movie star when "The Shield" shot its way onto the small screen in 2002, though he had a number of television credits to his name (including "My Horrible Year!" and "Once and Again"). What's more, FX wasn't known for its prestige TV dramas until "The Shield" came along and shook up the network.