An Online Puppet Show Landed A Bob's Burgers Star A South Park Writing Gig

Kristen Schaal has one of the most recognizable voices in modern animation, and she may be best known to some for her work as the voice of Louise Belcher on the uniquely special "Bob's Burgers," which stands tall among her many credits. She also briefly wrote for the Comedy Central often offensive juggernaut, "South Park." Prior to joining that series, she co-created an internet puppet show, titled "Penelope Princess of Pets" with Kurt Braunohler. The web show centered on a girl who has the ability to talk to animals and who is set on a dangerous mission, putting her on a deadly collision course with a senator. Its irreverent style helped Schaal get some serious attention from the "South Park" team.

While appearing on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Schaal explained that someone from "South Park" had watched "Penelope Princess of Pets" while they were scouting for new writers, and was impressed enough to help land her a spot in the writers' room during Season 11.