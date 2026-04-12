Will Malcolm In The Middle Revival Be Back For More? Frankie Muniz And Creator Linwood Boomer Weigh In

Did you fly through the short-and-sweet four-episode "Malcolm in the Middle" revival? Were you left wanting to see more of Hal, Lois, Malcolm, and the rest of their kooky family? While the door to a Season 2 (Season 9?) isn't slammed shut and locked with a deadbolt, the future of the series remains uncertain.

When TVLine caught up with creator Linwood Boomer and star Frankie Muniz, the thought of writing and producing more stories elicited a mixed reaction. But as creatives and fans have learned throughout the years, never say never!

"For now it is," Boomer tells TVLine, when asked if Hulu's "Life's Still Unfair" run is a one-and-done event. "I'm an old man. I'm very tired, but it was such a great experience, and I think creatively, it really worked. So, you never know. I don't think it would have happened the way it happened if the idea was to do an entire series again."

Muniz also didn't blow smoke, but did express fondness for the role that made him a star.

"I'll say this: I would love to be Malcolm again," he says. "[However,] the intention of this was just these four episodes. I don't think it was made with the intention of being a test or that more could come from it, but you never know what will happen. If people love it, maybe. Originally, it was written as a movie. It would start and an hour-and-a-half later it would end and that would be it. But we're calling it four episodes. It's one storyline that goes over those four episodes. That was the [only] intention of filming this."