Will Malcolm In The Middle Revival Be Back For More? Frankie Muniz And Creator Linwood Boomer Weigh In
Did you fly through the short-and-sweet four-episode "Malcolm in the Middle" revival? Were you left wanting to see more of Hal, Lois, Malcolm, and the rest of their kooky family? While the door to a Season 2 (Season 9?) isn't slammed shut and locked with a deadbolt, the future of the series remains uncertain.
When TVLine caught up with creator Linwood Boomer and star Frankie Muniz, the thought of writing and producing more stories elicited a mixed reaction. But as creatives and fans have learned throughout the years, never say never!
"For now it is," Boomer tells TVLine, when asked if Hulu's "Life's Still Unfair" run is a one-and-done event. "I'm an old man. I'm very tired, but it was such a great experience, and I think creatively, it really worked. So, you never know. I don't think it would have happened the way it happened if the idea was to do an entire series again."
Muniz also didn't blow smoke, but did express fondness for the role that made him a star.
"I'll say this: I would love to be Malcolm again," he says. "[However,] the intention of this was just these four episodes. I don't think it was made with the intention of being a test or that more could come from it, but you never know what will happen. If people love it, maybe. Originally, it was written as a movie. It would start and an hour-and-a-half later it would end and that would be it. But we're calling it four episodes. It's one storyline that goes over those four episodes. That was the [only] intention of filming this."
Malcolm in the Middle's return brought back many familiar faces
Throughout the four-episode revival (mild spoilers ahead!), Lois was busy planning a huge anniversary party for her and Hal's special 40th celebration. But the real question was whether Malcolm — who had been estranged from his family (by choice) for many years — would ultimately show up to the shindig.
At the end of the premiere (read our post mortem with Bryan Cranston here), it was revealed that Hal and Lois didn't even know Malcolm's teenage daughter (played by Keeley Karsten) existed, which led to some truly insane antics, including Hal's first experience with microdosing (which he botched by taking waaaay too many hallucinogenics all at once). Malcolm's girlfriend, Tristan (Kiana Madeira), also saw a field of red flags once she learned the truth about Malcolm's family and all the secrets he'd been keeping from her.
The show also brought back loads of supporting characters from its original 2000-2006 run, including Stevie, Abe, and Kitty Kenarban (played by Craig Lamar Traylor, Gary Anthony Williams, and Merrin Dungey, respectively), Richie (Todd Giebenhain), Craig (David Anthony Higgins), and the rest of Hal's poker buddies (Dan Martin, Alex Morris, Edward James Gage, and Jonathan Craig Williams).
Would you like to see another season of "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair"? Vote in our poll below, then weigh in.