CIA Recap: FBI's Maggie And Isobel Help Track A Bomb Suspect In High-Stakes Crossover Case

Over drinks with his South Korean contact Andy Yun, Colin admits to blaming himself for getting his former partner Toni blown up. And the guilt has been eating him up ever since. Before things can get too emo, a lead on Josh, the guy who planted the backpack "bomb," comes through, and off they go to Brooklyn to investigate. When they bring Josh in for questioning, he reveals that one of the players is his cousin. A young girl named Grace was smuggled into the country from North Korea, and Josh is trying to reunite them all. His plan was to plant a fake bomb and rendezvous with his family in the parking lot amid the panic, but once his cover was blown, he was forced to flee the scene. But as Bill questions Josh, Yun calls Colin and says that Josh is actually a North Korean asset and that the players are spies, too. Who can a CIA agent really trust these days?!

Grace's father is a North Korean military head honcho who wants his daughter returned to him ASAP. This is why the coach-spies are chasing down the soccer players, one of whom is Grace's mother. But after the CIA gets a warrant to search a restaurant Josh pointed them to, it's clean... except for a scanner that detects counterfeit money that is found by Bill.

Bill's theory is that Andy is a double-agent for North Korea, but Colin doesn't want to accept that, at least not at first. But after spelling things out, Colin has no choice but to begrudgingly admit that Bill is right. His friend Andy has been compromised.

Colin follows Andy to the Canal Street subway station where Andy pulls a gun on the soccer players. He orders the coach-spies to bring the women outside, and then tells Colin to turn around. He puts the gun on Colin's neck and says, "Say hi to Toni for me." But before he can pull the trigger, Bill swoops in to save the day, while the FBI apprehends everyone involved. Later, Bill and Colin find Grace and reunite her with her mother, and the two Korean women, plus child, are all granted asylum.

But the pain dredged up from the case will likely stay with Colin for some time. At the end of the episode, he heartbreakingly admits to Bill that Toni wasn't just his partner, she was the love of his life.

Did you enjoy seeing Maggie and Isobel mix it up with Colin and Bill? Sound off by dropping some comments.