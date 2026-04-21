15 Years Before Ross And Rachel, ABC Debuted Aaron Spelling's Very Different Friends Series

Everyone is familiar with "Friends," the classic NBC sitcom from the 1990s. In fact, the show's success has largely overshadowed a much earlier series that shared its title. In 1979, a full 15 years before audiences first met Ross and Rachel in Central Perk, ABC debuted the comedy-drama series "Friends," executive produced by Aaron Spelling and Douglas S. Cramer.

Unlike its '90s namesake, the short-lived 1970s series was aimed primarily at children. It followed three 11-year-old friends from varied upbringings growing up in Southern California, exploring topics such as dating, family relationships, and school during early adolescence. The series starred Jarrod Johnson as Randy Summerfield, Jill Whelan as Nancy Wilks, and Charlie Aiken as Pete Richards. Randy was the son of a lawyer, Nancy lived with her single father, and Pete came from a traditional nuclear family.

Despite being recognized as recommended viewing by the National Education Association and receiving awards from the Film Advisory Board and the Southern California Motion Picture Council, "Friends" was not picked up beyond its initial five-episode run. Given its brief lifespan and the later success of the iconic '90s show of the same name, the 1979 series quickly faded from view.