The Voice's Top 4 Revealed Ahead Of Season 29 Finale — Who Should Win The 'Battle Of Champions'? Vote!

Following one last round of difficult eliminations on April 13, the stage is officially set for tomorrow's "The Voice: Battle of Champions" finale (NBC, 9/8c). But which of the four singers left standing will emerge the winner of Season 29? Let's discuss.

Monday's Semi-Finals turned out to be a night of make-or-break performances, bold (and occasionally questionable) arrangements, and game-changing results. Do we agree with the four singers who were ultimately chosen to compete in the finale (one each for Adam Levine and John Legend, plus two for Kelly Clarkson, who won the "All-Star Showdown")? With the possible exception of one Clarkson's two choices, yes, we stand by all three coaches' decisions. We also don't envy any of them; this season's talent pool left them with plenty of good options.

Read on for a breakdown of "The Voice" Season 29 Semi-Finals results, including which four singers are moving on to the finale, and which five contestants have reached the end of their "Voice" journeys. While you're down there, be sure to vote for the singer you hope will win on April 14, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the "Battle of Champions" overall.