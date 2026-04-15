Fire Country Eyeing Another Offshoot: Medical Drama Spin-Off In Early Development At CBS

The chaos plaguing Edgewater doesn't seem to be dying down: CBS' "Fire Country" is eyeing another universe expansion with a potential medical drama spin-off set in the fictional town, sources confirm to TVLine.

The untitled offshoot, which is in the very early stages of development, would follow a medical team operating alongside the "Sheriff Country" and "Fire Country" crews in the California locale. The spin-off would potentially introduce its lead character in the second season of "Sheriff Country," just as "Sheriff Country" was previously introduced on the mothership series. "Sheriff Country," which airs new episodes on Fridays at 8/7c, centers around Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), "Fire Country" matriarch Sharon Leone's stepsister who first appeared in a Season 2 episode of the flagship drama.

The potential spin-off would be executive-produced by "Sheriff Country" showrunner/executive producer Matt Lopez; "Fire Country" and "Sheriff Country" co-creators/executive producers Max Thieriot (who also stars in "Fire Country" as Bode Leone), Joan Rater, and Tony Phelan; and executive producers Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed.

"Sheriff Country" is scheduled to air its Season 1 finale on Friday, May 22, at 8 p.m., followed by the "Fire Country" Season 4 finale at 9 p.m. Both series have already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 5, respectively.

Deadline was first to report the news.

Are you looking forward to more high-stakes rescues in the "Fire Country" universe? Will the town of Edgewater ever catch a break?! Hit the comments with your thoughts!