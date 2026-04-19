10 Best Episodes Of Saturday Night Live, According To IMDb

Online, it always seems like the loudest "Saturday Night Live" viewers are the ones who hate it the most. Sure, there have been some forgettable episodes over the past decade – if we could expunge Elon Musk dressed up as Wario and Donald Trump doing "Hotline Bling" from our collective cultural memory, we would.

But to describe the series as unpopular would be grossly inaccurate. "SNL" is now in its 51st season with no signs of slowing down, and has even expanded with an international franchise play via "Saturday Night Live U.K." The biggest stars in the world — from Bad Bunny to Ryan Gosling — still jump at the opportunity to host. All this apparent hatred, deserved or otherwise, exists apart from an active audience that seems to be sustaining the show just fine — and leaves us wondering what episodes of "SNL" those fans actually like.

The answer lies on sites like IMDb. In taking a closer look at their best-reviewed episodes of all time, we're able to see what actually resonates with the most passionate fans of "SNL."