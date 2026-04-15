Beyond The Gates Scores Two-Season Renewal At CBS, Will Air Through 2028

CBS is putting down roots in Fairmont Crest, renewing "Beyond the Gates" for Seasons 3 and 4, TVLine has learned. This will keep TV's newest daytime soap on the air through 2028.

"Beyond the Gates" stars Tamara Tunie as legendary songstress Anita Dupree, alongside Clifton Davis as her senator husband Vernon. Daphnée Duplaix plays the Duprees' psychologist daughter Nicole, while Karla Mosley plays her loose-cannon younger sister Dani.

The next generation includes Brandon Claybon as Nicole's congressman son Martin, Colby Muhammad as her designer daughter Kat, Arielle Prepetit as Dani's lawyer daughter Naomi, and RhonniRose Mantilla as her model daughter Chelsea. Mike Manning plays Martin's reporter husband Smitty, and Jibre Hordges plays Naomi's cop husband Jacob.

Other key players include Timon Kyle Durrett as Dani's ex-husband Bill, Marquita Goings as Bill's new wife Hayley, Keith D. Robinson as Nicole's ex-husband Ted, Trisha Mann-Grant as Ted's estranged mistress Leslie, Ambyr Michelle as Ted's and Leslie's daughter Eva, Sean Freeman as Dani's new husband Andre, Lauren Buglioli as real estate mogul Vanessa, Jon Lindstrom as local criminal Joey, and Jen Jacob as kindhearted nurse Ashley.

A major crossover between "Beyond the Gates" and "The Young and the Restless" is scheduled for June on CBS, with six of Genoa City's finest dropping into Fairmont Crest to stir up some fresh drama.

Are you glad to hear that "Beyond the Gates" is sticking around? What are your favorite/least favorite current storylines? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.