One of the greatest facets about Netflix, beyond its convenience, deep library, and contribution to the modern vernacular ("Netflix and chill," anyone?), is its breadth of international content. From the Korean sensation "Squid Game" to the Brazilian true-story drama "Radioactive Emergency," Netflix gives its American subscribers ample opportunity to travel across the globe from the comfort of their homes.

With that in mind, let us turn to Turkey. Whether you're not as plugged in to the country's popular culture, are a Turkey fan looking for a new binge, or are only familiar with the They Might Be Giants banger "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)," Turkish shows offer something new for hungry viewers, no matter where they're streaming from. If you don't know much about what it means to be Turkish, these shows will offer an interesting perspective.

So, let's dive into the 10 best Turkish TV shows streaming on Netflix right now.