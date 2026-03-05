10 Best TV Shows About Ghosts, Ranked

Ghosts have haunted television for decades — sometimes to scare us silly, sometimes to make us cry, and sometimes to crack a few jokes from beyond the grave. From gloomy prestige horror to quirky sitcoms, TV has found strange, clever, and occasionally ridiculous ways to explore the afterlife.

Some of these shows lean hard into dread and trauma, scaring the bejesus out of viewers already stricken with fear about their own mortality. Others play things like an "NCIS" procedural, crafting straight-faced heroes whose job it is to solve supernatural crimes or weekly mysteries. A few go big with mythology, demons, and cosmic nonsense that our heroes must tackle head-on. And now and then, one sneaks up on you with surprising heart in the form of a cozy familial drama.

If you're in the mood for something creepy, funny, or unexpectedly comforting, there is no shortage of ghostly television worth watching. These are the shows that still haunt our dreams (or nightmares) long after the credits roll.