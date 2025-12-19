15 Best Showtime Shows Of All Time, Ranked
The television landscape today would look very different (and far less stellar) without Showtime's presence. Alongside chief rivals like AMC and HBO, Showtime spearheaded the advent of prestige television going into the 2000s with its original programming. Taking advantage of more relaxed content restrictions, the premium cable network was able to push the boundaries of what was possible on TV, including stories that proved daring, progressive, and downright addictive.
The network has been a pioneering powerhouse for television storytelling for decades, a distinction it maintains in the streaming era through its association with Paramount+. With that in mind, let's talk about the best of the best. Here are the 15 greatest Showtime shows of all time, ranked, showcasing the network's celebrated history and catalog of phenomenal projects.
15. The Tudors
The 2007 period piece drama "The Tudors" focuses on the life and times of 16th-century English monarch King Henry VIII. Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as the infamous king, beginning with him addressing both external threats to England and internal pressures within his own court. Henry also becomes obsessed with fathering a son as his royal heir, leading to a string of lovers and wives. This places him at odds with not only his inner circle but the Catholic Church, which opposes his move to annul his first marriage.
A blend of royal intrigue and bodice-ripping period piece romance, "The Tudors" takes advantage of its historical setting, delving into the immense strife and human cost of Henry's decisions. While Meyers brings his confident best, the show also provides Henry Cavill with one of his most prominent early roles as Charles Brandon, a brother-in-law to the divisive king. Full of political maneuvering, including the intoxicating relationship between sex and power, "The Tudors" brought the regal sensuality before "Bridgerton."
14. Californication
Years after David Duchovny left "The X-Files," he returned to television to star in the 2007 dramedy "Californication." Duchovny plays Hank Moody, a novelist and screenwriter living in Los Angeles with substance misuse and sex addiction issues. These vices constantly put him at odds with his longtime on-again/off-again lover Karen Van Der Beek (Natascha McElhone) and his daughter Becca (Madeleine Martin). Over the course of the series, Hank balances his career with his increasingly messy personal life, only growing more complicated as he continuously falls into bad habits.
To its credit, "Californication" makes it clear from the start that Hank isn't a character who's necessarily out for redemption. Duchovny's alter ego is defined by his vices and that complicated journey adds an endless amount of complexity and richness to him. This reckless behavior also provides much of the show's drama and idiosyncratic laughs, in its own salacious way. An exploration of the wider impact of casual self-destruction and the absurdities of middle age, "Californication" gives Duchovny one of his most enjoyably offbeat roles.
13. Penny Dreadful
The 2014 series "Penny Dreadful" is a veritable monster mash, bringing in a whole host of well-known supernatural figures to its period piece proceedings. Set in 1890s London, the show opens with American adventurer Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) hired to recover Mina Harker (Olivia Llewellyn) from a vampire. Joining Ethan is the mysterious Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), with the duo encountering everything from witches to Victor Frankenstein himself (Harry Treadaway) as they explore London's sinister side. As the paranormal saga unfolds, other 19th-century horror characters, including Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney) and Dr. Henry Jekyll (Shazad Latif), become involved.
With plenty of haunting atmosphere to spare and an impressive ensemble cast, "Penny Dreadful" celebrates classic British literary horror in style. Amid all the bloody thrills, the show keeps sight of its interpersonal drama, often fueled by the main characters having to contend with their literal demons. After its conclusion, the show received a Los Angeles-set spin-off with "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," but the original series still stands best. In fact, years after the original show's premiere, the time feels right for "Penny Dreadful" to rise from the grave closer to its Victorian roots.
12. Yellowjackets
The 2021 series "Yellowjackets" delivers a sharp-edged survivalist tale juxtaposed with an exploration of the lingering effects of trauma. The show is divided across two time periods, starting with a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness endured by a high school girls' soccer team in 1996. This is paralleled by the experiences of the surviving characters 25 years later, with the group still haunted by the ordeal as adults. Flashbacks reveal the gruesome lengths the plane crash survivors went to in order to emerge from the remote wilderness alive, informing the trauma they display decades later.
"Yellowjackets" is as graphic as virtually any other Showtime series gets, occasionally veering into the realm of survival horror. That intensity, and the painful sequences set in the present, help create a visceral rollercoaster that tosses viewers from one adrenaline ride to another. Admittedly, the show would've landed a higher position on this list if not for its weaker later seasons. Still, that stellar inaugural season earns it a place here. Fans of the series may be interested to learn that the original pitch for "Yellowjackets" would've completely changed its tone, setting the flashback sequences in 1975 instead of 1996.
11. The L Word (2004)
Showtime had become the premier television platform for prominent LGBTQ+ stories in the early 2000s, and that includes "The L Word." Premiering in 2004, the show followed a group of women living in and around West Hollywood. At the center of the ensemble were Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Jenny Schecter (Mia Kirshner), Kit Porter (Pam Grier), and Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman).
As the first major television series to star overtly bisexual and lesbian characters, the show frequently delved deeply into the messiness of modern-day relationships, regardless of sexual orientation. From complex storylines revolving around infidelity and heartbreak, to the realistic struggles of a queer couple trying for a child, "The L Word" served up pivotal representation while never skimping on the drama.
"The L Word" received a sequel series in 2019, "The L Word: Generation Q," which was canceled after three seasons. But as hope remains for another spin-off or revival, the 2004 original series still remains as sterling as ever.
10. Weeds
One of the most under-appreciated comedic actors of her generation is Mary-Louise Parker, the star of crime dramedy "Weeds." Parker plays Nancy Botwin in the 2005 series, a widowed single mother who begins selling marijuana to support her family, leading her to become increasingly involved with the local criminal elements of Los Angeles and its illicit drug trade as she secretly builds her own empire. This heightens the pressure on Nancy to not only keep her true profession a secret but protect her family from the dangerous figures that her growing business attracts.
Before "Breaking Bad," there was "Weeds," though the Showtime series veers more overtly and regularly into comedy. Much of the show's quality comes from its sharp writing, led by series creator Jenji Kohan, who went on to create Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black." Anchoring the cast is Parker, alternating between expressive hilarity and moments of raw vulnerability as Nancy descends deeper into deadly territory. A "Weeds" sequel series has been eyed at Showtime for some time, but the original series really stands all on its own.
9. The Chi
Just as the HBO series "The Wire" provided a look at the neglected and overlooked communities in Baltimore, Showtime's 2018 series "The Chi" similarly shines a light on Chicago. Primarily set in the city's South Side, the show follows a community that is rocked by sudden violence. This incident brings the residents closer together as its younger characters come of age, forced to grow up quickly and reconcile their dreams with harsh realities. Even as the community endures and perseveres together, the specter of lethal danger and crime constantly hovers overhead as an underlying reminder of cruel inequity.
"The Chi" lives up to its core premise as a wider ensemble series about a community rather than following a single major narrative thread throughout its run. There are certainly main and recurring characters, but the show covers a wide creative canvas in bringing its Chicago neighborhood to life. After a long acclaimed run, "The Chi" is coming to an end with its eighth season on Showtime. But when it's all said and done, there's been nothing else like it on television, with the series offering a wide range of slice-of-life stories throughout the Windy City.
8. Queer as Folk (2000)
Before "The L Word," there was "Queer as Folk," which premiered in 2000, adapting the 1999 British series of the same name. Relocating its overarching premise to Pittsburgh, the show focuses on five gay men living around the Pennsylvania city. The show's primary couple is the promiscuous and impulsive Brian Kinney (Gale Harold) and perpetually cheerful Justin Taylor (Randy Harrison). As Brian and Justin maintain a complicated relationship, Brian's best friend Michael Novotny (Hal Sparks) experiences complexities in his own romantic life while opening his own comic book store.
"Queer as Folk" really illustrates how daring Showtime was more than 20 years ago, producing such a prominently and positively queer story as one of its marquee programs. The series ran for five seasons, expanding its scope and cast as the characters grew together and found love in their own respective ways. Like a number of other shows on this list, "Queer as Folk" had its own reboot series, which was tragically short-lived. In the meantime, the 2000 version of the series offers a fascinating glimpse at queer life in America at the dawn of the 21st century that endures today.
7. Homeland
The 2010 Israeli series "Prisoners of War" was adapted into the Showtime political thriller "Homeland" in 2011. The show follows CIA counterterrorism agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), who grows suspicious of decorated war hero Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis). Prior to his return home, Brody had been held captive by al-Qaeda for years, with Mathison correctly surmising that he had been turned by the enemy. She moves to prove her suspicions are correct while stopping Brody from carrying out a terrorist attack as he is elected to Congress.
"Homeland" keeps the thrills coming across its eight-season run, filled with plenty of twists as Mathison becomes too personally involved with her investigations. After resolving the Brody storyline halfway during its run, the show gains its second wind as Mathison takes on other important cases with national security implications. In fact, the show's penultimate seventh season was the best it had been in years, with Danes revealing new dimensions and growth to Mathison's character under pressure. A prestige political thriller led by strong performances from its main cast, particularly Danes and Lewis, "Homeland" maintained a taut pace throughout its acclaimed run.
6. Ray Donovan
Liev Schreiber has made a celebrated career of playing gruff tough guys, but one of his most enduring is the title character in the crime drama "Ray Donovan." The eponymous protagonist is a fixer who discreetly covers up potential scandals and criminal activity for wealthy clients. This often involves bribery, crime scene clean-ups before the authorities arrive, and heavy-handed threats to ensure that his clients' culpability avoids public and official attention. Ray's work is complicated by the release of his estranged father Mickey (Jon Voight) from prison, heightening unwanted law enforcement attention around both of them.
With its moody depictions of Los Angeles and New York City and morally conflicted protagonist, "Ray Donovan" is a prime piece of neo-noir television. Schreiber masterfully leads the proceedings, and his scenes opposite Voight are always an emotionally charged treat, playing out like a dramatic sparring match. After an abrupt cancellation following its seventh season, the series received a concluding television movie in 2022 to wrap up its remaining narrative threads. A crime drama with a strong father-son focus, "Ray Donovan" leans into its main cast's strengths to tremendous effect.
5. Nurse Jackie
After a prominent supporting role on "The Sopranos," Edie Falco took center stage starring in the medical dramedy "Nurse Jackie" in 2009. Falco plays New York City emergency room nurse Jackie Peyton, who is dealing with severe substance misuse. Despite being married with children, Jackie carries on a longstanding affair with pharmacist Eddie Walzer (Paul Schulze) in exchange for prescription pills. Over the course of the series, Jackie's addiction and the lengths she's gone to maintain it become exposed, leading to her complicated road to sobriety.
To be clear, while "Nurse Jackie" does provide plenty of comedy, its sense of humor often comes from a very dark place. The show's sharp writing and pitch-perfect ensemble cast keep it from veering too far into its tonal extremes, maintaining a steady direction throughout Jackie's wide ups and downs. Grounding the whole thing is Falco's central performance, capturing all the complex nuance of her role and the vulnerabilities that come with it.
4. Escape at Dannemora
The real-life 2015 jailbreak at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York serves as the basis for the 2018 limited series "Escape at Dannemora." The story centers on convicted murderers Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano), who are incarcerated at the same prison. Both men become romantically involved with prison worker Tilly Mitchell (Patricia Arquette), who decides to help them both escape. This spurs a manhunt and subsequent investigation led by New York's state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott (Bonnie Hunt).
The outcome of "Escape at Dannemora" is spelled right from the beginning, with the series opening with Matt and Sweat's recapture and Mitchell's arrest. From there, audiences get to see how the story led to this point, playing out like a mystery in reverse. The ensemble cast all does stellar work, but its Arquette's heartbreaking performance that emotionally anchors the whole thing. A true-crime story elevated by its incredible cast and solid direction from Ben Stiller, "Escape at Dannemora" is one of the best limited series Showtime has ever produced.
3. Billions
Corporate crime and intrigue are the name of the game in the acclaimed 2016 series "Billions." The story revolves around the complex battle of wills between federal attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). While the latter is a very charismatic and magnanimous figure in public, he secretly and often resorts to criminal means to build his financial empire and personal wealth. Deeply driven against rich figures who buy and manipulate their way out of convictions, Rhoades is determined to expose Axelrod's wrongdoings and bring him down.
With its tale of prosecutors against corporate crooks, "Billions" doesn't feel like it's in a world with heroes, at least in the traditional sense. Every main character has their own personal foibles and flaws that fuel the steady melodrama. While the series is firing on all cylinders when Giamatti and Lewis' characters square off, it maintains its quality after Lewis' departure as Chuck continues going after the one percent. A mental chess match between white-collar criminals and the fed, "Billions" makes for a riveting watch.
2. Shameless
The 2004 British dramedy "Shameless" received an American remake of the same name on Showtime in 2011. Set in the South Side of Chicago, the show follows the Gallagher family, which is nominally headed by single father Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy). In reality, because of Frank's rampant alcoholism, his children are forced to fend for themselves. His eldest child Fiona (Emmy Rossum) does her best to hold her family together, though she and each of the children have their own respective personal issues.
When it comes to consistently and actively blending dark comedy and melodrama, few shows do it better than "Shameless." There is a bitter humor in the Gallaghers' dysfunctional plight, but the show never forgets that these are real characters getting hurt, instead of sitcom caricatures. Primarily led by Macy and Rossum, the show coalesced into a chaotic dramedy that kept audiences entertained for 11 seasons. Wrapping with an open-ended series finale, there's always the hope that "Shameless" will return in some capacity for fans to check in on the Gallaghers once again.
1. Dexter
At the end of the day, any savvy Showtime fan knew that "Dexter" was going to carve a high spot on this list; it was just a matter of where. Adapting Jeff Lindsay's crime novel "Darkly Dreaming Dexter," the 2006 series stars Michael C. Hall as serial killer Dexter Morgan. Working for the Miami police as a forensic specialist, Dexter operates under a twisted code of primarily targeting murderers who evaded justice. Our killer with a heart of gold has to hide his extracurricular activities not only from his discerning colleagues but also loved ones like his adoptive sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter).
Hall did the seemingly impossible by creating a serial killer character that audiences could root for over eight seasons, reprising his role in subsequent spin-offs. Viewers were riveted as Dexter steadily identified and stalked his prey, while trying to keep his bloodlust a secret from those around him. Where the show really excelled was when Hall's character dealt with antagonists who were just as coldly calculating as he was, setting up memorable cat-and-mouse games played across a season. The original "Dexter" series has since established an entire franchise at Showtime, and as long as Hall keeps bringing his character back from the dead, we'll be watching.