Tia Carrere's Forgotten Tomb Raider-Style Series Is Streaming For Free

In the late '90s, there was a female archaeologist who kicked ass on syndicated television, but it wasn't "Tomb Raider" icon Lara Croft. Instead, it was "Lilo & Stitch" actress Tia Carrere as Sydney Fox, the lead character of 1999's "Relic Hunter."

The adventure series featured Sydney as an action hero with her sidekick, Nigel Bailey (Christien Anholt), and assistant Claudia (Lindy Booth), who occasionally joined them on their globe-trotting adventures. For the final season, Booth's character was replaced by Tanja Reichert's Karen Petrusky.

Promoting the show, Carrere fielded plenty of questions about the obvious similarities between the premise of "Relic Hunter" and the "Tomb Raider" video game franchise.

"Lara Croft wears shorts and a muscle tee! Let's be honest, she's completely inappropriately dressed for what she does," said Carrere in a chat with The Little Review. "That's more of a fantasy ... character than a real woman. She's like a Barbie doll that moves and shoots people. Sydney Fox is real."

Carrere noted that she modeled her performance after a different fictional archaeologist.

"I was an Indiana Jones fan like crazy," she recalled. "I wanted to be Harrison Ford. And I'm so happy that I am now!"