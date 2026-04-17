Why Bones Had To Bring Booth And Brennan Together In Season 6, According To Emily Deschanel
When it comes to great TV slow-burn romances, look no further than Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) on "Bones." The pair don't hook up until Season 6, and it's soon revealed Brennan is pregnant with his child. Still, why did it take them so long to get together?
According to Deschanel, the creators of the acclaimed procedural didn't want to curse the storyline by having them smooch too soon. That said, Season 6 left them with no other choice due to some real-life factors coming into play.
"Their hand was forced a little bit because I got pregnant," Deschanel told ABC's "On the Red Carpet." "They had to have my character be pregnant, and then they didn't ultimately want me to be pregnant with anybody else's child. So, they kind of just had to put us together."
Despite hooking up with each other, Brennan and Booth's carnal encounter takes place off-screen. So, why did the creators opt to keep their activities private?
Why Brennan and Booth's first time together happens off-screen
Viewers learn that Brennan is pregnant with Booth's child during a conversation they share about a baby in Season 6, Episode 23. Some fans might have enjoyed seeing their relationship turn physical, but the show's creators felt it was unnecessary, especially for a show airing on a major network.
"There are many websites that you can see [sex scenes]; you don't need to see that on Fox," Stephen Nathan told TVLine. "That's health class in junior high."
Nathan added that Brennan and Booth show affection toward each other, but they aren't the hot-and-heavy type when it comes to romance. "They're not the couple you go on a date with that you never want to see again because they're making out at dinner," he noted. "We don't want to do that."
Be that as it may, Season 4, Episode 26 opens with the pair getting intimate in the bedroom before they became an official item. However, it happens during a dream sequence, so does it really count?