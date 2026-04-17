Why Bones Had To Bring Booth And Brennan Together In Season 6, According To Emily Deschanel

When it comes to great TV slow-burn romances, look no further than Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) on "Bones." The pair don't hook up until Season 6, and it's soon revealed Brennan is pregnant with his child. Still, why did it take them so long to get together?

According to Deschanel, the creators of the acclaimed procedural didn't want to curse the storyline by having them smooch too soon. That said, Season 6 left them with no other choice due to some real-life factors coming into play.

"Their hand was forced a little bit because I got pregnant," Deschanel told ABC's "On the Red Carpet." "They had to have my character be pregnant, and then they didn't ultimately want me to be pregnant with anybody else's child. So, they kind of just had to put us together."

Despite hooking up with each other, Brennan and Booth's carnal encounter takes place off-screen. So, why did the creators opt to keep their activities private?