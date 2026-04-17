TVLine Asks: Did The Pitt Trigger ER Flashbacks? Is NCIS Trolling Us? Should We Have Seen Will Trent Death Coming? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Pitt," "NCIS," "Will Trent," and more!

1 | On "Boston Blue," Danny and Lena praised Sean and Jonah for a job well done on their first undercover op... but weren't they kind of awful at it? (Sean didn't even try to quiet Penny in the middle of the nightclub. She could've blown his cover!)

2 | On "Reggie Dinkins," did you notice the "30 Rock" Easter egg when the sports talk show "Sports Shouting" made its triumphant return? And would you like to see Reggie, Arthur, and company return for a Season 2?

3 | With only four episodes left before "The Neighborhood" signs off, are some of these episodes feeling a bit... slight? Or are the writers simply stalling until Dave and Gemma realize their jobs aren't worth staying in Pasadena for and ultimately make a big move in the series finale?