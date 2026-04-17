TVLine Asks: Did The Pitt Trigger ER Flashbacks? Is NCIS Trolling Us? Should We Have Seen Will Trent Death Coming? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Pitt," "NCIS," "Will Trent," and more!
1 | On "Boston Blue," Danny and Lena praised Sean and Jonah for a job well done on their first undercover op... but weren't they kind of awful at it? (Sean didn't even try to quiet Penny in the middle of the nightclub. She could've blown his cover!)
2 | On "Reggie Dinkins," did you notice the "30 Rock" Easter egg when the sports talk show "Sports Shouting" made its triumphant return? And would you like to see Reggie, Arthur, and company return for a Season 2?
3 | With only four episodes left before "The Neighborhood" signs off, are some of these episodes feeling a bit... slight? Or are the writers simply stalling until Dave and Gemma realize their jobs aren't worth staying in Pasadena for and ultimately make a big move in the series finale?
We're also wondering...
4 | "Doc" fans, were you a bit relieved that Blair Underwood's Dr. Grant — whose character description mentioned his massive ego — wasn't as cocky as you might have feared?
5 | Is "NCIS" intentionally trolling its fans by putting Jess and Nick in another quasi-romantic situation, this time having to cuddle for warmth while being stranded in the woods?
6 | Considering Gibbs' meddling in Lala's relationship with Manny on this week's "NCIS: Origins," isn't it incredibly obvious that this guy still has feelings for her? How much longer will we have to wait for these two to have an honest conversation about where they stand?
7 | In hindsight, should we have seen Tuesday's big "Will Trent" death coming — what with Amanda paying Will one last visit at home and her final words to him being, "Be careful, Wilbur"?
8 | Did you love the Double Duo twist on "Survivor" or are you mourning the downfall of the Dragon Slayer?
We're still curious about...
9 | "Scrubs" fans, were you surprised that Maintenance Guy was revealed to be The Janitor's son? Were you half-expecting he'd be revealed as Charlie's father — or maybe even Blake's father, given David Gridley's resemblance to Neil Flynn?
10 | Now that we know "The White Lotus" will take place during the Cannes Film Festival next season, will any of the big-name cast members actually be playing themselves?
11 | Watching Thursday's "Georgie & Mandy," would you have had any clue that they built a replica of the very real church they shot in throughout all seven seasons of "Young Sheldon"?
12 | As much as we hated to see Janine and Gregory break up on "Abbott Elementary," how much fun was it to see them get drunk and cut loose at the club? Especially Janine, who apparently gets really mean after one Long Island iced tea?
13 | Knowing what a sleaze Howard is on "Imperfect Women," how frustrating was it to see him get the upper hand over Mary by the end of this week's episode?
We'd also like to know...
14 | Were any other "ER" fans triggered by "The Pitt" finale preeclampsia storyline — immediately bringing to mind the Season 1 classic "Love's Labor Lost"? And on the topic of the late, great Dr. Mark Greene, did anyone else do a double take at that eerily similar-looking man on the roof during the fireworks?
15 | Not that we're blaming Agnes on "The Testaments" for biting into her slice of Commander's cake so hard — these girls have such little joy in their lives, why not enjoy what you can with gusto? — but maybe she should've nibbled a little more gingerly, knowing the possibility there'd be a nugget of ceramics in the dessert?
16 | Speaking of "The Testaments"... Did you clock that the weird, sad, blue alien in this week's "Hacks" was actually "The Handmaid's Tale" spin-off's star Ann Dowd?
17 | On "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" finale, wasn't there something subversively heartbreaking about watching Jennifer Tilly cradle her broken $40,000 Gucci crystal teddy bear while narrating its pain?
18 | From the tone of Chris Meloni's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" reaction video, anyone have the sinking feeling that we won't see Det. Stabler on "SVU" again?
19 | OK, "Outlander" fans: Are we good with the final Faith explanation that this week's episode puts forth? And if you're a book reader, were you relieved when [Spoiler] didn't die... only to gasp with horror when [Spoiler] did?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!