A Twisted Metal Scene Needed Legal Approval From An SNL Legend

Through its first two seasons, "Twisted Metal" has turned nostalgic Easter eggs into an art form. The Peacock show's writers always seem to find ways to cram as many pre-apocalypse references into their episodes as possible, but it's not as easy as they make it look. One such reference involved one of "Saturday Night Live" legend Dana Carvey's least memorable movies, "Master of Disguise."

In Season 1 of "Twisted Metal" during a rather intense scene, Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) throws a knife at a cardboard cut-out of Carvey wearing a full-body turtle costume. The knife triggers a recording of Carvey's character speaking in his inane turtle voice. Turns out that three-second sight-gag wouldn't have been possible unless Carvey himself gave the go-ahead. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith told SyFy Wire that the producers had to reach out to Carvey personally to get his approval. However, while they were able to secure Carvey's likeness, the same couldn't be said for his voice, which ended up recorded by someone else entirely.