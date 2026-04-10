15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Fallout

The Amazon Prime series "Fallout" broke a streaming record for the platform, proving that video game adaptations are TV gold in the 2020s. The so-called "atompunk" series depicts a post-apocalyptic world where survivors of a nuclear holocaust have lived in underground vaults for more than 200 years. When the bombs were dropped in 2077, life in America looked very much like the 1950s, and this retrofuturistic aesthetic has been preserved underground. When Lucy (Ella Purnell), who's spent her entire life in Vault 33, ventures to the surface, she encounters an unforgiving wasteland and dangerous renegades like the zombie-esque Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

The series is an experiment in world-building, presenting a universe filled not with heroes and villains, but with complicated people surviving in harsh conditions. Funny, extravagantly violent, and cleverly constructed, "Fallout" has captivated gamers and non-gamers alike. If you're one of the show's many fans, we've got you covered for your next binge-watch. Here are 15 shows to watch if you like "Fallout."