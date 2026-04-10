15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Fallout
The Amazon Prime series "Fallout" broke a streaming record for the platform, proving that video game adaptations are TV gold in the 2020s. The so-called "atompunk" series depicts a post-apocalyptic world where survivors of a nuclear holocaust have lived in underground vaults for more than 200 years. When the bombs were dropped in 2077, life in America looked very much like the 1950s, and this retrofuturistic aesthetic has been preserved underground. When Lucy (Ella Purnell), who's spent her entire life in Vault 33, ventures to the surface, she encounters an unforgiving wasteland and dangerous renegades like the zombie-esque Ghoul (Walton Goggins).
The series is an experiment in world-building, presenting a universe filled not with heroes and villains, but with complicated people surviving in harsh conditions. Funny, extravagantly violent, and cleverly constructed, "Fallout" has captivated gamers and non-gamers alike. If you're one of the show's many fans, we've got you covered for your next binge-watch. Here are 15 shows to watch if you like "Fallout."
The Last of Us
Lucy from "Fallout" and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from "The Last of Us" couldn't be more different, but their journeys through post-apocalyptic landscapes are both riveting tales of survival and self-actualization. A video game adaptation from HBO, "The Last of Us" takes place in a world ravaged by a zombie outbreak. Ellie is a tough 14-year-old girl who's never had a family or anyone to care for her. Joel (Pedro Pascal), who lost his teenage daughter years earlier, is tasked with transporting her across the country.
In this world, a mutant fungus has taken over, infecting humans and turning them into mushroom-like zombies. Ellie is immune to the infection, making her central to efforts to stop its spread. While the nature of the fungus is significant, "The Last of Us" is ultimately most concerned with the relationship between Ellie and Joel, and the aspects of humanity that endure. A heartfelt, tragic, and sometimes terrifying series, "The Last of Us" is a defining entry in the post-apocalyptic genre.
Station Eleven
The HBO Max series "Station Eleven" is a striking piece of filmmaking that explores the power of art to give our lives meaning. Based on Emily St. John Mandel's novel, the series is set in the aftermath of a flu pandemic that wipes out most of humanity. We follow Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), an actress who lives among a traveling troupe of Shakespeare performers. A parallel timeline, featuring Matilda Lawler as an eight-year-old Kirsten, shows how she survived the initial outbreak with the help of a stranger (Himesh Patel).
The series tracks several groups as they attempt to rebuild after the collapse. Kirsten and her troupe travel the land, sharing their art, while another group establishes a strict community at an abandoned airport. Elsewhere, a mysterious man (Daniel Zovatto) leads a cult of violent children. While the show contains its share of tragedy, it stands out for its sense of hope, bolstered by outstanding performances, poetic meditations on what it means to be human, and a reminder that art can save us in the face of despair.
Silo
In the Apple TV+ series "Silo," citizens live underground because the Earth is believed to be a post-apocalyptic wasteland, though those in power never fully explain why. Sound familiar? This twisty series, recommended by Stephen King, features rich worldbuilding, strong production design, and knockout performances, particularly from Rebecca Ferguson. She plays Juliette Nichols, an engineer who works in the bowels of the silo, a 144-story structure that houses 10,000 people.
The silo reflects rigid class stratification, with workers like Juliette living in the lower levels while those in positions of power reside higher up. The residents are taught that the outside world is dangerous and that all the silos' strict rules are for their own good. When some begin questioning those rules, including the sheriff (David Oyelowo) and his wife (Rashida Jones), the consequences are deadly. Juliette becomes embroiled in a political struggle and risks her life to uncover the truth.
Snowpiercer
What if capitalism was the real villain all along? That's the central theme of "Fallout," as well as the post-apocalyptic series "Snowpiercer," based on the 2013 film from Bong Joon-ho (itself adapted from a graphic novel). The TNT series takes place seven years after humanity has rendered the planet an uninhabitable frozen wasteland. The survivors of this apocalypse live aboard a constantly moving luxury train that keeps them warm and provides them with energy. Commissioned by a billionaire, the train is strictly segregated by class.
Our protagonists represent opposing forces aboard the train. Jennifer Connelly plays Melanie, the train's Head of Hospitality and the woman responsible for maintaining the status quo. When a murder occurs aboard the train, she assigns the case to Layton (Daveed Diggs), who comes from the impoverished tail cars. As Layton plots revolution and Melanie struggles to preserve order, the plot unfolds into a web of secrets and conspiracies. While the series expands on the film's premise, it takes time to explore the complexities of this fascinating society-in-motion.
Twisted Metal
"Twisted Metal" is a video game adaptation that doesn't pretend to be anything other than bloody, dumb fun. Like "Fallout," the series takes place in a violent, dangerous post-apocalyptic America. In this world, now known as the Divided States of America, highways are ruled by criminals while cities are walled off for citizens' protection. The story centers on a risk-taking delivery driver — aka a "milkman" — known only as John Doe (Anthony Mackie). He's offered the chance to escape life on the road if he can deliver a package across the country.
Given its origins in a largely plotless video game focused on vehicular combat, "Twisted Metal" does an admirable job building out 22 entertaining episodes from its source material. Mackie and his co-star Stephanie Beatriz bring a playful energy to their roles, while the killer clown Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett and performed by wrestler Joe Seanoa) stands out as a demented highlight. It improves in Season 2 as John and Quiet (Beatriz) enter a massive demolition derby, raising the stakes and upping the vehicular carnage.
The 100
In "Fallout," Lucy (Ella Purnell) has lived her entire life in an underground bunker, told that the Earth is essentially uninhabitable. When she ventures above ground, she faces some hard truths. In "The 100," the survivors of a nuclear apocalypse have taken a different approach: they live in space. Nearly 100 years after the end of the world, a group of people resides in a spaceship known as the Ark. With resources dwindling, they send a group of juvenile delinquents to Earth to determine whether it's habitable. Among them is Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), the inquisitive daughter of a doctor.
When these teenagers arrive, they quickly realize they're not alone. They encounter the Grounders, who are separated into clans, the Mountain Men, who have lived in a bunker since before the apocalypse, and the Reapers, victims of the Mountain Men's experiments. Clarke and her fellow delinquents, along with the adults who follow, work to rebuild a society on land while navigating tensions between these factions. Surprisingly dark and violent for a YA show on The CW, "The 100" features engrossing lore and complex characters.
Arcane
If you're looking for another video game adaptation to binge-watch right now, "Arcane" is a standout, telling a story of familial strife and dystopian political upheaval. Based on the "League of Legends" video game, the animated series depicts a class divide with destructive potential. The city of Piltover is resource-rich and thrives on advanced technology, while its undercity, Zaun, is impoverished and ruled by crime lords. The conflict between these two factions unfolds through estranged sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (voiced by "Fallout" star Ella Purnell), who wind up on opposite sides.
The series features stunning animation and dynamic fight sequences, though familiarity with the game isn't required to follow the story. While the broader narrative centers on political tension and war, the relationship between the two sisters is the heart of the series, with characters who are complex and defined by unique motivations and perspectives.
Into the Badlands
One of the best martial arts shows ever made, AMC's "Into the Badlands" honors its Hong Kong cinema predecessors and is a bloody good time. "Fallout" fans will enjoy its unique take on a post-apocalyptic society, and, of course, all the stylized violence. The series is set several hundred years in the future, after the collapse of modern civilization. It unfolds in the Badlands, a region of the central and southern United States ruled by seven barons who control the land and its resources. The barons maintain their dominance through enslaved labor and armies of warriors known as clippers.
Veteran actor Daniel Wu stars as Sunny, the head clipper to Quinn (Marton Csokas), the Badlands' most powerful baron. Firearms have been banished from society, so combat relies on martial arts and swords. Quinn's rivals include the Widow (Emily Beecham), a new baron with her own ambitions. The series is known for its elaborate fight choreography and richly imagined setting, presenting a stylized martial arts story within a distinctive post-apocalyptic world.
Z Nation
Plot-wise, the zombie apocalypse series "Z Nation" has a lot in common with "The Last of Us," though it takes a significantly sillier approach. Produced by The Asylum, the same production company behind the "Sharknado" films, "Z Nation" follows Alvin Bernard Murphy (Keith Allan), an inmate injected with a vaccine at the outset of a zombie outbreak. The vaccine makes Murphy immune to infection, though he begins transforming into a zombie-human hybrid with the ability to control other zombies.
Murphy embarks on a cross-country journey to the only remaining CDC facility in California, as his blood may hold the key to a cure. He's accompanied by Citizen Z (DJ Qualls), an NSA hacker, and former National Guard lieutenant Roberta Warren (Kellita Smith). The series leans into a more playful, often campy tone compared to zombie shows like "The Walking Dead," while still incorporating suspense and action. If you enjoy the more whimsical elements of "Fallout," you may be drawn to "Z Nation."
Miracle Workers: End Times
"Miracle Workers" is an anthology comedy series that tackles a new, wacky premise in each season. Created by Simon Rich and starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, and Karan Soni, it ran for four seasons on TBS. The first season follows an angry God and his overworked angels, the second season takes place in the Dark Ages, the third season is set on the Oregon Trail, and the fourth season unfolds in a post-apocalyptic wasteland reminiscent of "Mad Max."
For fans of "Fallout," the fourth season, "End Times," is most likely to resonate. Radcliffe plays Road Warrior Sid, and Viswanathan plays his wife, Warlord Freya Exaltada. Tired of a harsh life on the road, Sid and Freya decide to move to the suburbs of Boomtown with their War Dog Scraps (Bass). Sid gets a job with the Junkman (Buscemi) while Freya tries to enact her wrath on the townsfolk. As in every season of "Miracle Workers," the series follows characters in unusual circumstances dealing with issues that mirror those in the real world.
Westworld
Before serving as executive producers on "Fallout," Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the mind-bending HBO series "Westworld," based on the 1973 film of the same name. The two shows have a lot in common, namely, the sci-fi Western theme and the focus on free will and the often destructive nature of humankind. "Westworld" takes place in a Wild West theme park of the same name, populated by lifelike androids called Hosts. Wealthy guests come to Westworld to turn their dreams into reality, visiting the park's brothels, committing violent crimes, and swooping in like a Western hero to save the day. The options are limitless, as the androids are programmed to remain docile.
When a software update causes some Hosts to recover their wiped memories and gain sentience, things at Westworld start to break down. Newly-sentient Hosts include wholesome farmer's daughter Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and brothel madam Maeve (Thandiwe Newton). Fans of "Fallout" will appreciate the character known as the Man in Black (Ed Harris), a mysterious guest who functions as a cold-blooded outlaw much like The Ghoul (Walton Goggins).
The Boys
"The Boys" aligns with "Fallout" not in terms of plot, but through its irreverent, gory sense of humor. One of the best superhero shows ever made, "The Boys" offers a distinct take on the genre. The Amazon Prime series is set in a world where superheroes, known as "Supes," work for a shady corporation called Vought International. The Supes act more like celebrities than public servants, chasing fame and fortune while ignoring any collateral damage.
The series centers on two opposing groups: The superhero team The Seven, led by the flamboyant, narcissistic Homelander (Antony Starr), and The Boys, a vigilante team led by the volatile Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). The Boys aim to expose corruption among the Supes and take down heroes gone bad, while Homelander works to maintain his power at all costs. The show takes a cynical view of celebrity culture and the ravages of capitalism, pairing its satire with R-rated humor and graphic violence.
Jericho
"Jericho" depicts the fallout of a nuclear attack with a more grounded, realistic approach. The series takes place in the small Kansas town of Jericho following a nuclear attack that has devastated the United States. The residents of Jericho are cut off from the rest of the world, with no way of knowing if other survivors remain. While the townsfolk initially band together in the face of uncertainty, things grow tense when they make contact with a neighboring town. An initially cordial relationship defined by trading resources dissolves as paranoia takes hold.
"Jericho" features a strong premise and a cast of mysterious characters, but it never had the opportunity to fully develop its story. After low ratings led CBS to cancel the series, devoted fans launched a campaign that included sending 40,000 pounds of peanuts (a reference to the show) to the network's offices. The show was revived for a seven-episode second season, before being canceled again. Despite its truncated lifespan, "Jericho" remains a notable entry in the genre and was named one of the best two-season shows ever by TVLine readers.
Jeremiah
Following his work on the underrated sci-fi show "Babylon 5," J. Michael Straczynski worked with Showtime for an even less-seen show called "Jeremiah." The series is set in 2021, fifteen years after a virus known as the "Big Death" wiped out almost everyone over the age of 13. Jeremiah (Luke Perry), a loner who has spent most of his adult life on the road, eventually crosses paths with another drifter, Kurdy (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). They travel to Thunder Mountain, a community of young adults planning to rebuild the world. Meanwhile, another group known as the Valhalla Sector, composed of government and military officials who survived by hiding in a bunker, plans to create a much scarier future.
The underground bunkers of "Jeremiah" recall the vaults in "Fallout," and both shows explore what might happen if humans try to rebuild civilization from beneath the earth. "Jeremiah" featured a strong premise and explored several intriguing ideas, though it was canceled after its second season. (Straczynski maintained that he wouldn't have remained on the show had it been renewed because he hated working with MGM so much.) Perry and Warner anchor the series as it explores another vision of a post-apocalyptic future.
Halo
Like "Fallout," the Paramount+ series "Halo" is based on a beloved video game franchise, but it unfolds in a futuristic setting centered on humanity's conflict with an alien threat. The Steven Spielberg-produced show is set in the 26th century and depicts a war between the Covenant, an alien alliance set on eradicating humans, and humankind, led by the United Nations Space Command. The story centers on Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), an enormous supersoldier tasked with defending humanity from its alien invaders.
"Halo" differentiates itself from the video game by creating its own series-specific continuity, called the "Silver Timeline." The show attempts to deepen the characters found in the games, especially the laconic Master Chief. It also expands on figures like Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey (Natascha McElhone), the morally complex creator of the supersoldier program, and her AI, Cortana (voiced by Jen Taylor, reprising her role from the game). While changes to the story and characters have divided fans of the video game, the series succeeds in filling out the "Halo" world, even if it doesn't fully align with expectations of "Halo" purists.