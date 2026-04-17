Jennifer Stone Returning As Harper In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — First Look At Final Season

Another familiar face is reuniting with the Russos in the third and final season of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." Disney+ on Friday revealed that Jennifer Stone, who played BFF to Selena Gomez's Alex for all four seasons of Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," will return for the spin-off's farewell event this summer.

Stone's return as Harper Finkle was announced alongside a photo of the actress posing with Gomez on set. News of Stone's return comes on the heels of Disney+ announcing that Gregg Sulkin, who played Alex's werewolf boyfriend Mason Greybeck, will also appear before the series fades to black. Additionally, Maria Canals-Barrera is confirmed to be reprising her role as family matriarch Theresa Russo.

This makes Jake T. Austin the only "Wizards of Waverly Place" series regular who has yet to make an appearance on the spin-off. And with only four episodes left in the show's upcoming third and final season (aka "One Last Spell"), a surprise appearance is looking less and less likely. It was mentioned in the series premiere of "Beyond Waverly Place" that Austin's character Max, the younger brother of Alex and Justin (David Henrie), turned their family's sub shop into a billion-dollar franchise.

Though David DeLuise, who played familiar patriarch Jerry Russo on "Wizards of Waverly Place," is not expected to appear in these final episodes, he previously guest-starred twice in the spin-off's first season.