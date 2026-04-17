Jennifer Stone Returning As Harper In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — First Look At Final Season
Another familiar face is reuniting with the Russos in the third and final season of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." Disney+ on Friday revealed that Jennifer Stone, who played BFF to Selena Gomez's Alex for all four seasons of Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," will return for the spin-off's farewell event this summer.
Stone's return as Harper Finkle was announced alongside a photo of the actress posing with Gomez on set. News of Stone's return comes on the heels of Disney+ announcing that Gregg Sulkin, who played Alex's werewolf boyfriend Mason Greybeck, will also appear before the series fades to black. Additionally, Maria Canals-Barrera is confirmed to be reprising her role as family matriarch Theresa Russo.
This makes Jake T. Austin the only "Wizards of Waverly Place" series regular who has yet to make an appearance on the spin-off. And with only four episodes left in the show's upcoming third and final season (aka "One Last Spell"), a surprise appearance is looking less and less likely. It was mentioned in the series premiere of "Beyond Waverly Place" that Austin's character Max, the younger brother of Alex and Justin (David Henrie), turned their family's sub shop into a billion-dollar franchise.
Though David DeLuise, who played familiar patriarch Jerry Russo on "Wizards of Waverly Place," is not expected to appear in these final episodes, he previously guest-starred twice in the spin-off's first season.
Everything we know about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3
Though a premiere date has not yet been announced for the final season of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," we know quite a bit about what to expect from the Russos' closing chapter this summer.
"Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father," reads the official logline for Season 3. "As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them."
In addition to guest-starring in several Season 3 episodes, executive producer Selena Gomez will also make her directorial debut with the premiere.
A continuation of Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," which originally aired from 2007 to 2012, "Beyond" follows a grown-up Justin Russo (David Henrie) as he schools a new generation of spellcasters on the ways of wizardry. This new generation includes Justin's sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko), as well as Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young wizard with a mysterious past — and an even more mysterious destiny — who comes to live with the Russos at the behest of Justin's sister Alex (Gomez).
Additional characters include Justin's wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and Billie's bestie Winter (Taylor Cora), two mortals who regularly find themselves caught up in the family's magical shenanigans.
Are you excited to see so many familiar faces reunite with the Russos? And what are your hopes for the ending of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.