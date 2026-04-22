Marshals Star Mo Brings Plenty Hopes Viewers Learn One Thing About Native Americans
The "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" brings back Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and other members of the Broken Rock Reservation. So far, the tribe has been targeted by local protesters and assassins over land disputes, but Brings Plenty hopes the show teaches viewers a fuller picture of Native American history and culture.
"What I hope to bring is the fact that we are very much just like everyone else in society, you know? And we have our goods, our ups and our downs," Brings Plenty told CNET. "We are ranchers. We're very much part of the Western heritage as well. I have a ranch right now, and we have cows and horses. When people think about a cowboy, they don't usually think of anything outside of a Caucasian individual."
Brings Plenty added that the Broken Rock Reservation on "Marshals" and "Yellowstone" isn't reflective of the entirety of Native American culture. He noted that there are various tribes in North America, all of which have their own history and way of doing things. So, hopefully viewers learn that Native Americans are diverse across the board.
Why Mo Brings Plenty is grateful for Marshals
"Marshals" Episode 1 kills off Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), who was the main connection between the Dutton family and the Broken Rock Reservation on "Yellowstone." Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) continues to be an ally in the spin-off, and Mo Brings Plenty is grateful that the reservation characters were brought back for the procedural.
"I'm ecstatic," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm so extremely grateful that they didn't leave Broken Rock out of it, and that they didn't leave Indian Country out of it. They could do whatever they want. But if you want layers and diversity, what better way than to incorporate the original inhabitants?"
"Marshals" has already been renewed for a second season, so there will be more opportunities to highlight Native American stories. The show has been a hit for CBS so far, with the premiere attracting 9.52 million viewers.