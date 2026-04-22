Marshals Star Mo Brings Plenty Hopes Viewers Learn One Thing About Native Americans

The "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" brings back Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and other members of the Broken Rock Reservation. So far, the tribe has been targeted by local protesters and assassins over land disputes, but Brings Plenty hopes the show teaches viewers a fuller picture of Native American history and culture.

"What I hope to bring is the fact that we are very much just like everyone else in society, you know? And we have our goods, our ups and our downs," Brings Plenty told CNET. "We are ranchers. We're very much part of the Western heritage as well. I have a ranch right now, and we have cows and horses. When people think about a cowboy, they don't usually think of anything outside of a Caucasian individual."

Brings Plenty added that the Broken Rock Reservation on "Marshals" and "Yellowstone" isn't reflective of the entirety of Native American culture. He noted that there are various tribes in North America, all of which have their own history and way of doing things. So, hopefully viewers learn that Native Americans are diverse across the board.