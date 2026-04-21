10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like HBO's Hacks

It's safe to say at this point that HBO Max's "Hacks" is one of the defining TV shows of the 2020s. Talked up from early on for its effectiveness as a star vehicle for the great Jean Smart (who has already won four out of four possible Comedy Lead Actress Emmys for her work on the series), this Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky-created Hollywood dramedy has gradually revealed itself as a tremendous ensemble piece, in which the punchy precision of the satire intermingles with elite-tier dramaturgy and character psychology to create something unique and inebriating.

The relentless excellence of "Hacks" is once again on display as the show airs its fifth and final season, which brings the story of renaissant comedy legend Deborah Vance (Smart) and her personal writer, instigator, bickering soulmate Ava Daniels (the also Emmy-winning Hannah Einbinder) to a head. And, with Season 5 pulling out all the stops following the wake-up call on the Season 4 finale, any fan of the show can be excused for dabbling in a bit of preemptive blues for the imminent conclusion.

The good news is that, as sui generis as the combination of tense character drama and over-the-top comedy on "Hacks" may be, there are many other series from the past three decades of TV history that offer similar rewards — comedy-wise, drama-wise, or both. Below, you will find a selection of 10 shows that are especially worth watching if you like "Hacks," ranging from other comedies about the backstage bustle of show business to tonally and emotionally kindred stories set in completely different milieus.