Marshals Episode 8 Brings Back [Spoiler] In A Big Way — Plus, It's Bad News For Cal
Remember when "Marshals" introduced Michael Cudlitz as Randall Clegg, setting him up as a potential Big Bad for the season, only for him to completely disappear off the face of the map? Well, he returned in a big way in Episode 8, which ended on another potentially fatal cliffhanger.
The April 19 episode found the Marshals chasing after Reed Pollard, one of the most wanted bank robbers in the country who had conveniently been spotted nearby. Unfortunately, this golden goose turned out to be a lame duck; after getting ambushed at a rodeo where Pollard had allegedly been seen, the Marshals discovered that the guy had already been put away in a small-town jail five days earlier.
Even worse, Andrea's car was purposely side-swiped while she was looking for answers on her own, and she was taken captive by her mystery assailants. Fortunately for the viewers, the person behind Andrea's kidnapping didn't remain secret for long. When the bag was taken off Andrea's head, she found herself face to face with ol' Randall, who explained that this reckoning has been a long time coming.
"After what your team has done to my family, the only thing that concerns me is an eye for an eye," he told her. "This isn't a negotiation. Bit by bit, I've watched the life sucked from this land by faraway bureaucrats who care nothing for it. I've seen the blood of my kin spilled by their puppets. You all take and take and take until there's nothing left but a desert. It has been too dry for too long around here." When Andrea asked what Randall sees as his role in all of that, he dropped this chilling response: "The spark. It's time to burn the land clean."
Andrea's fellow Marshals attempted a rescue at the end of the hour, but we'll have to wait until next week to see how it all pans out.
Cal gets bad news from the doctor
We confessed to being concerned about Cal after his doctor's appointment last week, and it turns out we had every right to worry. He returned for a follow-up on April 18, during which he received a devastating diagnosis. What specifically, you ask? The episode didn't actually say, with Cal barely even processing what his doctor was telling him as the weight of the news sunk in.
"I know it's a lot to take in," his doctor said. "I'll loop in a couple of specialists who have experience in these kinds of cases. It's important to know that you're not alone." The rest was muffled by Cal's entire world collapsing around him, but we're pretty sure the doctor mentioned something about "support groups" being helpful in situations like this. Cancer feels like the safe assumption here, but we won't know more until Cal decides to share his diagnosis with his team.
Miles and Maddie go public
Let's start with the good news: Miles wasn't scared off after learning that Maddie is Cal's daughter. The bad news? He didn't get a chance to tell his new boss about their relationship before Cal caught them kissing at the bar. It was just as awkward as you'd expect, with Cal barely getting out a few words to them. "So, this is a thing?" he asked awkwardly. Uh, that'd be a yes.
Unsure of how to proceed, Cal turned to Belle, who swore she had no idea that Maddie was the girl Miles had been crushing on for weeks. Still, she agreed to have a chat with Miles to assess the seriousness of the relationship. (You know, as if Cal has any right to be uncomfortable about them dating, given what's happening between himself and Belle.)
Belle leveled with Miles, explaining that thing will be awkward with Cal for a bit, but it'll blow over. She added that Cal is only really upset because Maddie is letting Miles into her life while keeping Cal at arm's length. Talk about daddy issues!
Garrett's arrival stirs up trouble
And then there's Garrett. Country singer Riley Smith made his acting debut this week, guest-starring as one of the "Four Musketeers" from Kayce and Cal's old SEAL team. Kayce received his estranged pal with a hug, but Cal was considerably less inviting.
We learned that Garrett was "spinning out" the last time he saw Kayce, but his life turned around for the better when he put down his gun for a guitar. When Kayce explained his current situation with the Marshals, Garrett remarked, "Isn't that rich. Cal gave you a new career... and ended mine." (Resentment alert!)
While Kayce was excited to have Garrett back in his orbit, Cal urged caution, suggesting that Garrett wouldn't have come out of the woodwork like this if his life was really going well. And he turned out to be right. Well, sort of.
After waking from a night terror, Garrett explains to Kayce that he's been haunted ever since their time in Afghanistan. Once part of an elite combat unit, Garrett is now "scrounging" for music gigs, and even though the adrenaline of performing helps him forget the past, it all comes back when he leaves the stage. Since their SEAL days, Garrett has been in and out of jail, spent time in psych wards, and has even slept on the street. He feels like surviving is a punishment for something he did, but Kayce assures him — they both who Roner's death is on.
That one line from Kayce helped fill a few blanks in Cal's story. Remember back in Episode 2, when Kayce and Cal disagreed over how to proceed during a mission, and Kayce said it was "Doner all over again"? Now we know that Doner was the name of the fourth member of their team, and a bad call from Cal was likely to blame for his death.
OK, let's talk: Were you surprised by Randall's return to "Marshals"? Are you worried about Cal's difficult diagnosis? And how did Green do in his acting debut? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.