Why Scrubs Had To Rethink Its Approach To Medical Students For The Revival
The first season of the "Scrubs" revival ended in mid-April, just over 16 years after the original series wrapped, and its return reflects how much the medical field has changed in that time. In an interview with the Television Academy, series creator Bill Lawrence explained that becoming a doctor no longer guarantees the kind of wealth it once did, with many drawn to the profession out of a desire to help others.
"Most of the people going into this have some kind of calling to be of service," he said. "Because it's a s****y, weird world." From the outset, Lawrence and his team were intent on faithfully portraying that reality, with star Zach Braff noting that the creator always said, "I want the medical stuff to be fully accurate. I don't want anyone to question it." Writers and producers took that beyond showing real afflictions and treatments from the very beginning; there were plenty of crises of confidence and important personal decisions for the young doctors in the early seasons of "Scrubs."
To prepare for the revival, showrunner Aseem Batra — a producer on the original series – and the writing staff interviewed medical interns, using their experiences to shape new characters and storylines. The realities for today's young doctors are very different from those in the past, prompting "Scrubs" to adjust its approach accordingly.
Dr. Perry Cox is trying a gentler approach to teaching in the Scrubs revival
As the realities of modern medicine have shifted, so too has the way Sacred Heart's doctors interact with interns. Braff explained to Esquire that some characters were added or adjusted to reflect changes in medical workplace norms and behavior. "You cannot talk to interns like Dr. Cox used to talk to us," Braff said. "We've been educated that they get breaks and they have wellness systems in place and they're not allowed to work the hours they used to work."
A 2022 study published in the journal Healthcare found that many doctors are experiencing significant burnout and declining job satisfaction, and Columbus, Ohio, orthopedist Dr. Dan Fosselman echoed that sentiment in a 2024 interview for the Doximity medical network website. "The 'golden days' of medicine have passed," he said. "People feel that they are underappreciated for the work that they are doing." The untamed and unpredictable Todd Quinlan (Robert Maschio) and Hooch (Phill Lewis) join returning characters from the original "Scrubs," although Todd's behavior hasn't been tempered much.
Scrubs' new HR and wellness executive has a lot of work to do
The introduction of Sacred Heart Hospital's new human resources and wellness manager shows just how much the workplace has evolved. Sibby Wilson (Vanessa Bayer) is tasked with keeping the hospital's more old-school doctors in check, with Braff telling Esquire about the extent of her duties: "She's got a very thick file on The Todd, and she also looks out, as they do in real hospitals, to make sure that the interns aren't being worked to death."
In an interview with UPI, Maschio said Todd has become "exponentially more of what he originally was," describing him as an "innocuous character, harmless and not understanding how other people perceive him. That's why I think he's able to get away with all the inappropriateness in the workplace.”
Dr. Cox refers to the new docs as "fragile little Christmas ornaments" on one occasion, and Sibby tells him to tone it down because "work-life balance is a core principle of our wellness program." The Sacred Heart of years past had little regard for the wellness of its young physicians, let alone an employee dedicated to improving it. Bringing in Bayer's character to address those concerns in the revival helps Lawrence and Batra keep their portrayal of the medical profession accurate for a new generation of characters and viewers.