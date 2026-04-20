Ryan Phillippe Joins 9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 As 'Bad Boy' Detective With A Past — What Brings Him To Town?

Ryan Phillippe is making tracks for Music City, joining the cast of "9-1-1: Nashville" as a series regular for Season 2, Deadline reports.

Phillippe's character is officially described as a "brilliant, iconoclastic detective" from New York City who relocates to Nashville, where he leads "an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting Nashville on a biblical scale."

We don't even have a name for Phillippe's character yet, but we know that he's "a seductive bad boy with a past" who will "stir up all kinds of juicy drama" in Season 2, so we're already on board. (Does anyone else feel like he'll be a perfect match for Dixie?)

Phillippe joins an established roster of "9-1-1: Nashville" series regulars, all of whom are expected to return in Season 2. Those names include Chris O'Donnell as Captain Don Hart, Jessica Capshaw as Don's wife Blythe Hart, Michael Provost as Don and Blythe's son Ryan Hart, LeAnn Rimes as Don's old flame Dixie Bennings, Hunter McVey as Don and Dixie's son Blue Bennings, Juani Feliz as thrill seeker Roxie Alba, Hailey Kilgore as songstress Taylor Thompson, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Blythe's dispatcher sister-in-law Cammie Raleigh.

Phillippe's previous TV credits include roles on Peacock's "MacGruber," ABC's "Big Sky," and Prime Video's "Motorheads."

Currently on hiatus, "9-1-1: Nashville" returns on Thursday, April 30 (ABC, 9/8c) with the final episodes of its first season. Drop a comment with your thoughts on Phillippe's Season 2 arrival below.

