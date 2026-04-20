NCIS: Who Will Be The Team's New Director After Vance? The Cast And EP Offer Their Theories

There's a job opening at the top of the "NCIS" food chain.

Earlier this season on the hit CBS procedural, Rocky Carroll's Director Vance was killed in the line of duty after 18 years overseeing the team. And we still haven't heard who, if anyone, will step in to replace him as director. So should it be an "NCIS" veteran, or someone completely new?

"My preference, I'd like to see a familiar face," Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy, told TVLine at the annual CBS Fest in Los Angeles. "Especially with all the tumult of losing Director Vance, I would like to see a familiar face there, so that we kind of know what our bearings are."

He adds that "there are dozens of people to choose from" in the greater "NCIS" universe, while noting that showrunner Steven D. Binder "has really kept us in the dark on" who might be coming in as director. "But for the rest of this season, I think it's fair to say we're not getting anyone set in stone quite yet."

Gary Cole, who plays Parker, points out that the "NCIS" writers have "played around with something that happens in reality, which is that it'll be a position that possibly isn't filled, or there are interim people that just keep parading through." He also doesn't think that Parker is a great candidate to move into the director position: "He's got a little too many anger issues."

Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick, casts his vote for Parker: "My vote was always this guy, but he also likes to be in the field." To him, though, the open director position is "an opportunity to shake things up. It's an opportunity to create new waves, and we'll see what happens."