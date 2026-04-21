How Sullivan's Crossing Addresses Sully's Departure In Season 4 Premiere: 'I Just Hope He's OK'

"Sullivan's Crossing" returned to The CW for Season 4 on April 20, and the unexpected departure of a certain titular resident was felt far and wide. Scott Patterson, who starred as Harry "Sully" Sullivan for the first three seasons, will not appear in Season 4, following his character's spontaneous decision to visit Ireland with Helen.

This leaves Maggie (Morgan Kohan) with the daunting task of running the Outpost in his stead, which is already weighing on her in the premiere. "Sully just left, we can't let things slide around here," she tells Cal (Chad Michael Murray). Maggie admits to "feeling overwhelmed with him leaving like that," explaining that his decision took her "by surprise."

Indeed, there are quite a few details about the Outpost that Sully failed to explain before leaving town, so Maggie is relieved when she thinks he might be calling her at the end of the premiere. Unfortunately, it isn't Maggie's father on the other end of the phone, but rather someone with even more bad news for her. (We'll get to that in a little bit.)

And Maggie and Cal aren't the only ones feeling Sully's absence in Season 4. When we first encounter Edna (Andrea Menard) in the premiere, she can tell that her husband Frank (Tom Jackson) is thinking about his old friend. Sure enough, Frank shares his concerns: "I just hope he's OK. I know how he feels about flying."