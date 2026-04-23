R.L. Stine Liked Disney's Goosebumps Show But Was Baffled By One Aspect

Many horror fans who grew up in the '90s were converted to the genre through R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" books and its namesake TV series. With nostalgia in the air, the show was rebooted for Disney+ in 2023, but it's a far cry from the beloved '90s series – something that left Stine both impressed and baffled.

"That was a weird series, I thought," Stine told Popverse. "It was 'Goosebumps' and not for kids. It was a 'Goosebumps' series not for kids. What was that about? I don't know. I thought it was pretty good."

The original "Goosebumps" is a lighthearted anthology horror show that retains the kid-friendly spookiness of the books. By contrast, the reboot takes a more serialized approach, telling stories geared toward a YA demographic. This element might have puzzled Stine, but the author feels certain aspects of the series remain true to the original spirit of "Goosebumps."