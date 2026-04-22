How Will Trent Reckoned With Amanda Wagner's Death — And Why Sonja Sohn's Absence Will Loom Large

Sonja Sohn is feeling the loss right alongside viewers. In a pair of Instagram videos posted after last week's shocking episode, the actress said she was "so touched... just so taken with the response to Amanda's passing," adding that the outpouring from fans reaffirmed why she does the work in the first place.

"The real reason why I do this work is to touch you guys," she said, "and to know that my life experiences... can reach you."

At the same time, Sohn made it clear that Amanda's exit came down to the realities of the business. "It's just a job... when you get a pink slip, baby, you don't ask why. You just say goodbye," she acknowledged, noting that actors often have little control over when it's time to move on.

Still, she acknowledged the sting of leaving the character behind, telling fans, "I am so sorry that you're not going to be able to finish the journey with Amanda." But she also framed the departure as something bigger than a single role: "It is only the end of a character, but it is the beginning of a beautiful relationship."

Looking ahead, Sohn hinted that her next chapter is already taking shape. "There's a lot more coming... the next act of my life," she said, before adding with a smile, "Maybe the best years are yet to come."

And it's clear, based on how Tuesday's "Will Trent" ended, that the ABC crime drama will continue to feel Amanda's loss in a significant way — especially as Season 4 winds down.

As we await the final two episodes of Season 4 — airing Tuesday, April 28 and May 5 — leave a comment and let us know how you felt the show handled Amanda's death in Season 4, Episode 16.