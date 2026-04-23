The 12 Monkeys TV Series Began With A Pitch For A Different Sci-Fi Show

The writing duo behind the 2015 Syfy series "12 Monkeys" – based on a 1995 time-travel movie of the same name — did not set out to reimagine the mind-bending Terry Gilliam film. While their previous credits included work on "Star Trek: Enterprise" as well as Fox's dystopian future series "Terra Nova," Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett reportedly wound up on the radar of "12 Monkeys" producers thanks to a spec script.

Most of the time, spec scripts are written as a way of showing a writer's voice and ability, rather than with the intention of becoming a film or TV show. In this instance, Matalas and Fickett had a time-travel script that caught the attention of producers who were already considering adapting "12 Monkeys" for television.

"When they read it, they really liked our approach to the time-travel conspiracy," Matalas said in an interview with TV Fanatic. "They had been working on turning '12 Monkeys' into a TV series for some time but were never able to crack it."