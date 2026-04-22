The Vampire Lestat Seeks God Status In Official Trailer For Interview With The Vampire Season 3

"The Vampire Lestat" is ready to take the stage. AMC has released the official trailer for Season 3 of "Interview With the Vampire," which follows Sam Reid's character on his journey to rock god status — while also telling his side of the story this time.

Premiering Sunday, June 7 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+, the new season "follows Lestat as the world's first immortal rock star on an electric multi-city tour, while he's haunted by 'muses' from his rebellious past." The trailer features Reid's cover of Billy Idol's "Dancing With Myself," one of many songs — including several originals — fans can expect to hear Lestat perform over the course of the season.

Along with Reid, "The Vampire Lestat" stars returning cast members Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Assad Zaman as Armand, Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, and Delainey Hayles (as Claudia?), along with newcomer Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella.

Series creator Rolin Jones serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Mark Johnson, Hannah Moscovitch, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice.

"The Vampire Lestat" is part of Anne Rice's Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+, along with "Mayfair Witches," which is currently in production on its third season. A third series, "Talamasca: The Secret Order," was recently canceled after one season.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first full look at "The Vampire Lestat," then drop a comment with your thoughts below.