Marshals First Look: As Randall Clegg Wages 'War,' Can The Team Rescue One Of Its Own? (Exclusive)
It's a race against time to safely retrieve Andrea from the clutches of the nefarious Randall Clegg (guest star Michael Cudlitz) in Sunday's episode of CBS' "Marshals" (8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the team's daring rescue mission.
Right away, Belle can tell that Cal's head is elsewhere, and she wastes no time snapping him back to reality: "I've never lost a teammate, and I know you and Kayce have more than once, so maybe that's why you seem to be in a different place than Miles and me," she tells Cal. "But if we are going to bring her home, the four of us, we need to be in sync."
That's when things go from bad to worse. So much worse. Kayce reveals that Randall is now live-streaming from inside his compound, and he's ready to throw down the virtual gauntlet.
"This poison that springs from Washington and seeps into every corner of this once great land has tormented me and my family, taken my livelihood, murdered my son," Randall says to his stream's 20,000+ viewers. "Today, federal agents invaded my land and I was forced to defend myself. It is time we take a stand. Wirth my brave allies by my side, we will win this war."
Why does Randall Clegg hate the Marshals?
To be clear, Randall has hated the Marshals for a long time — many years before Kayce first agreed to join Cal's team.
"He represents a family similar to the Duttons in terms of being in Montana for a long time, going back many generations, causing some trouble in the area," showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine when Michael Cudlitz's character debuted earlier this season. "But if the Duttons are sort of the upper crust of the ranching world, they're on the other side of that."
As Hudnut explained, "the Clegg family were thorns in the Duttons' side in the past, and Randall Clegg is going to become a very large thorn in Kayce's side this season." Little did we know that "become a very large thorn" meant kidnapping one of Kayce's teammates and waging all-out war on the Marshals.
It certainly didn't help that Kayce technically killed Randall's son Carson during a shoot-out in the woods in Episode 2. Despite Randall's insistence that Carson was unarmed, which means Kayce would have killed him in cold blood, the Marshals later obtained footage proving otherwise.
But that fact did nothing to quell Randall's growing rage. He kidnapped Andrea at the end of Episode 8, telling her, "After what your team has done to my family, the only thing that concerns me is an eye for an eye."
Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Sunday's "Marshals" (CBS, 8/7c), then drop a comment with your thoughts on the "Yellowstone" spin-off so far.