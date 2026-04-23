Marshals First Look: As Randall Clegg Wages 'War,' Can The Team Rescue One Of Its Own? (Exclusive)

It's a race against time to safely retrieve Andrea from the clutches of the nefarious Randall Clegg (guest star Michael Cudlitz) in Sunday's episode of CBS' "Marshals" (8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the team's daring rescue mission.

Right away, Belle can tell that Cal's head is elsewhere, and she wastes no time snapping him back to reality: "I've never lost a teammate, and I know you and Kayce have more than once, so maybe that's why you seem to be in a different place than Miles and me," she tells Cal. "But if we are going to bring her home, the four of us, we need to be in sync."

That's when things go from bad to worse. So much worse. Kayce reveals that Randall is now live-streaming from inside his compound, and he's ready to throw down the virtual gauntlet.

"This poison that springs from Washington and seeps into every corner of this once great land has tormented me and my family, taken my livelihood, murdered my son," Randall says to his stream's 20,000+ viewers. "Today, federal agents invaded my land and I was forced to defend myself. It is time we take a stand. Wirth my brave allies by my side, we will win this war."