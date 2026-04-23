Station 19's Danielle Savre Teases Bringing Maya Bishop 'Back To Life' On Grey's Anatomy

Nearly two years after "Station 19" ended its run on ABC, one of its stars is about to bring her beloved character "back to life" on "Grey's Anatomy."

Danielle Savre, who played firefighter Maya Bishop for all seven seasons of the spin-off, is reprising her role in the Thursday, April 30 episode of "Grey's" (ABC, 10/9c). Her return was first revealed in the promo, but with one week until it finally airs, Savre couldn't resist sharing her excitement with fans online.

"She's back," Savre wrote in an Instagram post on April 23, accompanied by a video of her script from the episode's table read. "It's one thing to bring Maya back to life for the fans, but it's another to watch the Grey Sloan team try to do the same for her."

If that caption has you concerned about what might happen to Maya next week, it should. Per the episode's official logline, "a Station 19 firefighter lands in the ER for severe burn treatment." Ouch.

Savre previously brought Maya to "Grey's Anatomy" seven times while "Station 19" was still airing, but this appearance marks her first visit since the spin-off ended in 2024. In the series finale, Maya learned that she and wife Carina were expecting twins; a flash-forward also revealed that she would someday become Station 19 captain.

And Maya isn't the only familiar face returning on April 30. According to the logline, "a Fox Foundation innovation competition reunites Meredith and Bailey," which means Ellen Pompeo will make her first appearance on the show since January. Unfortunately, as revealed in the promo, Meredith will have bigger things on her mind when Nick is admitted to the hospital after a bridge collapse — the same bridge Owen takes to work every day.

Are you excited to reunite with Maya on "Grey's Anatomy"? Are you worried about Nick and/or Owen? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.