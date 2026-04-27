Before The Pitt, Irene Choi Had A Hilarious Recurring Role On Community

One of the newest additions to "The Pitt" Season 2 is Joy Kwon (Irene Choi), a third-year medical student whose extensive knowledge of medicine brings added tension to the hospital. Before appearing in the Emmy-winning series, Choi had a memorable recurring role in the NBC sitcom "Community," where she played a comedic foil to one of the Greendale Seven.

Choi made her debut as Annie Kim in the Season 3 episode, "Geography of Global Conflict," as a classmate of Annie Edison (Alison Brie) in political science. The two are revealed to share similarities in their academic records, both performing at the top of their respective high school classes. Although Edison initially wants to befriend Kim, the two become academic rivals, hilariously exemplified by their shared first name. Choi would reprise the character in two more episodes, with her final appearance in the Season 6 episode "Queer Studies & Advanced Waxing," in which she takes over the role of Daniel LaRusso in a stage production of "The Karate Kid" after Edison is fired.