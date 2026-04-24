Chicago Fire Shakeup! Showrunner Andrea Newman To Exit After Season 14

Firehouse 51 is getting a new chief behind the scenes.

"Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman, who's worked on the NBC drama since its first season, is stepping down at the end of the current Season 14, Variety reports. Co-executive producer Victor Teran has been promoted to executive producer and will serve as showrunner next season. (NBC renewed the show in March.)

"Working at 'Chicago Fire,' with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career," Newman said in a statement. "Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick [Wolf], so what a thrill it's been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi. I'm so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way. After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home."