Chicago Fire Shakeup! Showrunner Andrea Newman To Exit After Season 14
Firehouse 51 is getting a new chief behind the scenes.
"Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman, who's worked on the NBC drama since its first season, is stepping down at the end of the current Season 14, Variety reports. Co-executive producer Victor Teran has been promoted to executive producer and will serve as showrunner next season. (NBC renewed the show in March.)
"Working at 'Chicago Fire,' with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career," Newman said in a statement. "Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick [Wolf], so what a thrill it's been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi. I'm so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way. After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home."
Newman has been with the show since Season 1
Andrea Newman — a veteran of network dramas like "24" and "Private Practice" — joined "Chicago Fire" in Season 1 as a writer and co-executive producer back in 2012. She was eventually promoted to executive producer and took over as co-showrunner in 2021, becoming sole showrunner two years later. She's a credited writer on 67 "Fire" episodes.
"We're sad to say goodbye to Andrea," executive producer Peter Jankowski added in a statement. "She's been at the center of the heart and soul of 'Chicago Fire' since the beginning and the show thrived under her watch. We're grateful for her commitment to the development of the next generation and know the show will be in great hands with Victor taking the reins."
Season 14 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC, between "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." as part of the network's #OneChicago lineup. The season finale is slated to air May 13.
#OneChicago fans, how are you feeling about the behind-the-scenes shakeup? Let us know in a comment below!