Chicago Fire, Med And P.D. Renewed At NBC

The #OneChicago franchise doesn't need rescuing.

NBC has renewed "Chicago Fire" for Season 15 and also picked up spin-offs "Chicago Med" (for Season 12) and "Chicago P.D." (for Season 14), the network announced on Friday.

The news comes weeks after the franchise aired its latest #OneChicago crossover, which drew a season high of 6.4 million viewers, per Variety. The three-hour event saw characters from all three shows teaming up to investigate a mysterious chemical attack that wiped out an entire airplane full of passengers and later threatened to destroy the Chicago first responders themselves. The crossover also saw the return of franchise vets Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead.

As for the rest of NBC's current scripted lineup, the network has already renewed sophomore comedies "Happy's Place" and "St. Denis Medical" for Season 3. NBC has yet to weigh in on the fates of "Brilliant Minds," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "The Hunting Party," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Stumble." (Though a "Brilliant Minds" renewal doesn't look promising after NBC pushed the remaining episodes of Season 2.)

New episodes of #OneChicago air Wednesdays on NBC, starting with "Med" at 8/7c, followed by "Fire" at 9 p.m. and "P.D." at 10 p.m.

Are you relieved to know that more Windy City emergencies are on the horizon? What are you hoping to see from the long-running Dick Wolf franchise in the new seasons? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

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