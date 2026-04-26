Spider-Noir Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is A Web-Slinging Detective In Prime Video's Superhero Crime Drama
Are your Spidey-senses tingling? Yep, a new take on the fabled web-slinger is coming soon to Prime Video.
The streamer has released a trailer for "Spider-Noir," starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage as superhero private eye Ben Reilly. (Cage voiced a similar character in the hit animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," but Prime Video emphasizes this is a different character instead inspired by Marvel's "Spider-Man Noir" comics.)
In the trailer — which you can watch above — Cage's Ben Reilly tells us that "every mystery forms a complex web." (Web? Get it?) "But pull the right strand," he continues, "and it's a straight line to the answer." Ben has his hands full with some supernatural foes, as newspaper headlines blare: "Monsters Attack Cops." But Ben has a few tricks up his sleeve: He gets knocked off the roof of a tall building... and then fires a web before swinging to safety.
Lamorne Morris leads the supporting cast
"Spider-Noir" will make its linear premiere on MGM+ on Monday, May 25 before hitting Prime Video on Wednesday, May 27, with all eight episodes dropping at once. (The show will also be available to watch in two visual styles: "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color.") According to the official synopsis, it "tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero."
Cage is joined in the cast by Lamorne Morris ("New Girl") as journalist Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li ("Sinners") as sultry nightclub performer Cat Hardy, and Karen Rodriguez ("The Hunting Wives") as Ben's loyal secretary Janet. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners.
Press PLAY at the top for a sneak peek at "Spider-Noir," and then tell us in the comments: Are you already caught in its web?