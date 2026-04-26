Spider-Noir Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is A Web-Slinging Detective In Prime Video's Superhero Crime Drama

Are your Spidey-senses tingling? Yep, a new take on the fabled web-slinger is coming soon to Prime Video.

The streamer has released a trailer for "Spider-Noir," starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage as superhero private eye Ben Reilly. (Cage voiced a similar character in the hit animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," but Prime Video emphasizes this is a different character instead inspired by Marvel's "Spider-Man Noir" comics.)

In the trailer — which you can watch above — Cage's Ben Reilly tells us that "every mystery forms a complex web." (Web? Get it?) "But pull the right strand," he continues, "and it's a straight line to the answer." Ben has his hands full with some supernatural foes, as newspaper headlines blare: "Monsters Attack Cops." But Ben has a few tricks up his sleeve: He gets knocked off the roof of a tall building... and then fires a web before swinging to safety.