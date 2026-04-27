Boston Blue: Donnie Wahlberg Says He Offered To Take 50% Pay Cut To Shoot Blue Bloods Spin-Off In Boston

Don't let the title fool you: "Boston Blue" rarely films in Boston.

Though CBS' "Blue Bloods" spin-off is set in Massachusetts, it primarily shoots up north, in Toronto. During a recent interview on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," series star Donnie Wahlberg revealed how he was first sold on a Danny Reagan-led drama set in his hometown.

"When I got offered the job, I'm like, 'This is a dream come true,' because I thought I'll do a spinoff in L.A. or Vegas or Texas, somewhere hot," he recalled. "And they were like, 'How about Boston?' I was like, 'Oh. They hooked me,' and I was like, 'Let's do it in Boston,' and they said, 'But we can't afford to shoot it in Boston. We're gonna shoot it in Toronto.'"

Wahlberg didn't give up easily. Determined to bring the show to Boston, he even offered to forfeit a significant chunk of his salary: "I said, 'Listen, I'll give back 50% of my paycheck if we can go to Boston'... and they said, 'You can give back 100% and so can the rest of the cast. We cannot film this show in Boston, but we'll do a couple.' It's so expensive."