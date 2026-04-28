The White Lotus: Laura Dern To Replace Helena Bonham Carter In Season 4

Those bellhops at "The White Lotus" have been busy this week!

Days after Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown," the "Harry Potter" films) exited Season 4 of the HBO series, Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies") has joined the cast, TVLine has confirmed.

On Friday, the premium cabler released a statement saying that, just after filming began, "it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set" but that "HBO, the producers, and [series creator] Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."

We hear that Dern is taking on a new role written specifically for her. The job will be a reunion with White, with whom she co-created HBO's "Enlightened." Her other TV work includes "Palm Royale," "Twin Peaks," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "The Mindy Project."

She also recently was cast in a forthcoming Sony Pictures TV series about the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Dern will play Julie K. Brown, a Miami Herald investigative reporter.

Deadline first reported Dern's "White Lotus" casting.