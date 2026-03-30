Casting News: Laura Dern's Jeffrey Epstein Series, The White Lotus Adds Heather Graham, And More

Oscar winner Laura Dern will star in a new TV series chronicling the investigation that exposed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dern will play Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown in the untitled series from Sony Pictures TV, based on Brown's book "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story." Sharon Hoffman ("The Morning Show") will write the series and serve as co-showrunner along with Eileen Myers ("The Night Agent"). No network or streamer is attached yet.

The series is billed as "an explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors. Drawing from Brown's experience as a groundbreaking reporter for the Miami Herald, the book and the limited series follow her relentless years-long investigation that identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to go on the record, and led to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's arrests."

Dern earned an Emmy in 2017 for starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon on the HBO series "Big Little Lies," which is reportedly eyeing a Season 3 return. She also co-starred on Apple TV's recently canceled "Palm Royale" and headlined the HBO dramedy "Enlightened." On the big screen, she won an Oscar in 2020 for "Marriage Story," along with roles in "Jurassic Park," "Blue Velvet," and more.