NCIS Star Diona Reasonover Talks Kasie's 'Beautiful' Showcase Episode And Abby's Lab Legacy, Teases Finale's 'Huge Cliffhangers'

TVLINE | We haven't seen many episodes where Kasie gets out of the lab and gets this kind of showcase. What was your reaction when you read the script?

I started sweating immediately. I started being like, "I don't know if I can do this." I went to Marco [Schnabel], the writer, and I was like, "I don't know, maybe make it all Knight. Make it all Jess Knight." [Laughs] But he is such a good writer. Marco, I thought, wrote such a beautiful, cool episode. And more importantly, it felt like the second part of another episode that he wrote, one of my favorite Kasie episodes, "Lifeline" [from Season 21]. In that, Kasie talked a lot about how she feels like she's the reason that she doesn't have a relationship, like she's always the common denominator. So her addressing that with somebody that she was in a relationship with, this felt like the perfect companion piece to that.

TVLINE | Kasie developed this reverse genetic identifying program called Edna that's worth tens of millions of dollars, but she never told any of her NCIS colleagues about it. Why do you think she kept this a secret?

You remember two seasons ago when people were like, "Hey Kasie, we had to go to your apartment. Turns out your apartment's a mess, and you didn't tell any of us"? Kasie's constantly not telling people things. She has a real fear of vulnerability that I think she's finally addressing. I really want to see an episode where she's basically like Jim Carrey from "Yes Man," where she just tells everybody everything that's going on with her, no matter what, just to try it out.

TVLINE | We also learned that Kasie had a relationship with this girl from college, Joanna, that ended badly. What kind of insight into Kasie's personality do you think we get as viewers from learning about that breakup?

You know, we don't get to see Kasie argue with someone very much. Normally, she's just really positive, just sharing information. So to see her be so stubborn and sort of unable to hear the other side of it, I think it's a real surprise for people. I think that we get to see just how scared she is, because that freezing up, that comes from tension, that comes from being scared. And I think people will be surprised to know that Kasie was so self-conscious, because she's a very confident person most of the time. I was surprised to learn it.